5 natural DIY room fresheners for a pleasant-smelling home

A room freshener not only masks unpleasant odors and fills your home with a soothing aroma but also helps you relax and create a peaceful environment. However, store-bought room fresheners contain harmful chemicals that can provoke allergies or asthma symptoms. Homemade air fresheners are comparatively safer and help create an all-natural refreshing aroma. Here are five natural room fresheners you must try.

Citrus mint room freshener

Packed with the sharp and refreshing aroma of peppermint and orange, this natural homemade room freshener will instantly give you nice-smelling interiors while helping you relax. Mix together water, vanilla extract, wild orange essential oil, and peppermint essential oil. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and spray it all around your home to make it smell amazing.

Vinegar room freshener

Packed with natural deodorizing and mild disinfectant properties, vinegar is extremely effective in removing unpleasant odors from your home and making the air fresh and clean. It also helps eliminate harmful bacteria from the air. Fill an empty bottle with white vinegar and water, mix well and spritz this natural room freshener all around your home to instantly freshen it and remove musty smells.

Baking soda and cinnamon room freshener

This room freshener is eco-friendly, healthy, and cost-effective as well. The baking soda in it will absorb unpleasant smells and cinnamon will provide a warm, pleasant, and spiced scent all around your home. Add water, baking soda, and powdered cinnamon to a spray bottle and mix well. Give the mixture a good shake and spray it all around your home as and when required.

Chamomile and lavender essential oil room freshener

If you love a natural floral and elegant aroma around your home, then this lavender and chamomile essential oil room freshener is the one you should go for. The fragrance is long-lasting and will help you sleep better. Mix together vanilla extract, lavender essential oil, water, and chamomile essential oil in a spray bottle. Shake well and spray on odor-generating surfaces.

Coffee room freshener

One of the most natural room freshener ingredients, coffee acts as a succulent and helps eliminate bad odors from your room. The sharp yet warm aroma also awakens your senses. Mix together blended coffee powder and water and pour it into a glass bottle. Alternatively, you can also fill your old socks with coffee grounds and tie them up for a portable room freshener.