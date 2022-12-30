Lifestyle

5 lip-smacking recipes using barley

5 lip-smacking recipes using barley

Written by Sneha Das Dec 30, 2022, 04:34 pm 2 min read

These barley recipes are healthy and wholesome

One of the oldest grains ever cultivated on Earth, barley has a chewy texture and slightly mild nutty flavor. Packed with fiber, selenium, and copper, barley is low in glycemic index which makes it a great option for diabetics. It helps in digestion, aids in intestinal protection, promotes a healthy heart, and manages your cholesterol levels. Here are five delicious recipes using barley.

Barley risotto

Saute celery, onions, leeks, and garlic in olive oil. Add yellow squash, zucchini, thyme, basil, rosemary, and bitter gourd, and mix well. Add curry powder and saffron to the vegetables and mix well. Add some barley along with vegetable stock and cook the mixture. Add some cream and grated cheese, and mix well. Add salt and pepper, garnish with chives and serve.

Barley salad

Made with fresh herbs and veggies, this healthy and colorful salad can be had for lunch. It is also perfect to relish on a weight loss diet. Saute onions, bell peppers, corn, and capsicum in olive oil. Add cooked barley and saute for two-three minutes. Add cumin, garlic, chili flakes, salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary, red wine vinegar, and parsley, and mix well. Serve immediately.

Barley and moong dal khichdi

Soak barley in water for 30 minutes. Add cumin seeds to an olive oil-greased pressure cooker and saute well. Add turmeric powder and asafoetida, and saute for 10 seconds. Add green chilies and saute again for a few more seconds. Add barley, salt, yellow moong dal, and water, and pressure cook for two whistles. Serve hot with low-fat curd and pickle.

Mushroom barley soup

Soak barley in water for 30 minutes. Drain and keep aside. Add it to boiling water and cook for 10 minutes. Strain and keep aside. Saute onions and garlic in oil. Add pepper, mushrooms, salt, vegetable stock, barley, and barley water, mix well and cook for four-five minutes while stirring occasionally. Add parsley and lemon juice, mix well and serve hot.

Barley idli

Soak urad dal, barley, and fenugreek seeds in water for five-six hours. Drain and blend into a smooth paste. Keep the paste aside to ferment for 12 hours. Add salt to it and mix well. Add some fruit salt and little warm water, and mix gently. Pour the batter into greased idli molds and steam for 10 minutes. Serve with sambar and coconut chutney.