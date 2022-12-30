Lifestyle

Traveling soon? Note these packing hacks for a no-fuss travel

With all the heavy backpacks on your shoulders and suitcases in your hands, traveling can seem a tiring experience. Whether you are packing for a long solo trip, an unforgettable adventure with your friends, or taking a fun and relaxing road trip, it's always important to pack correctly. Follow these tips to stay organized and travel stress-free on your next trip.

Use one sizeable bag instead of many

Begin your travel packing by bringing out one sizeable backpack or trolley. A bag that will have enough space to fit all that you need. The benefit of packing all in one bag is quite obvious - you get to travel decluttered. Your hands will be free for sipping on some coffee as you won't be walking clumsily trying to manage several bags.

Pack only the necessities not what you might need

Instead of packing what you assume you might need in your journey, do some research on what you will particularly need in the place you are traveling to. The Internet is filled with information, so you'll definitely find packing essentials for almost every country or city. For example, if you want to go skiing, pack these things in your bag.

Do not pack books while you travel

If you like to read while traveling, buy an e-reader. You may love words on paper, but packing an electronic book for a trip takes less weight and space in your luggage. You can easily enlarge the font size and style, double-tap on a word to get a dictionary definition, and instantly share what you're reading with friends and family.

Don't pack your heavy clothes, wear them instead

Another useful tip to packing light for a long trip is to avoid taking too many clothes, even if this means doing the washing more often whilst traveling. Wear that heavy jacket, jeans, and a pair of boots on your flight rather than packing them. This will make plenty of space in your travel bag for packing other essential items.

Less is more

This is the most important tip in this list. Prepare your mind to be comfortable with packing less. If you are used to having access to every other essential whilst traveling, snap out of your comfort zone. Packing light starts with preparing your mindset to be comfortable even if you don't have everything that you are used to back at home.