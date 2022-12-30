Lifestyle

5 homemade and natural mouthwashes to prevent bad breath

Good oral hygiene not only keeps dental problems like plaque, bad breath, and cavities at bay but also gives you a clean and fresh mouth. While brushing is the most common way to maintain your oral health, mouthwash and flossing are equally important to freshen your breath and prevent your teeth from cavities. Here are five homemade and natural mouthwash recipes you can try.

Parsley and mint mouthwash

Both parsley and mint will help fight the bacteria in your mouth that can cause bad breath while leaving a cooling effect in your mouth. According to research, parsley can help eliminate volatile odor-causing sulfur compounds in the mouth. Grind together parsley and mint leaves in a mixer for two minutes. Press the mixture tightly to extract the juice and use it regularly.

Baking soda mouthwash

Baking soda not only helps eliminate harmful bacteria from your mouth but also keeps bad breath at bay. It is alkaline in nature and can help increase the pH levels in the saliva. Add half a teaspoon of baking soda to half a glass of warm water and mix well. Rinse your mouth using this solution every day after brushing your teeth.

Coconut oil mouthwash

Also called the oil-pulling technique, rinsing your mouth with coconut oil helps detoxify the body and decrease the formation of plaque in your mouth. It reduces bacteria in the mouth, thereby preventing bad breath. Put some coconut oil in your mouth and swish it 10-15 times. After that, spit the oil and rinse your mouth with normal water to reveal fresh breath.

Aloe vera mouthwash

Aloe vera helps in reducing inflammation in your oral tissues and prevents plaque and gingival bleeding. It also helps soothe oral irritation and gives you fresh and clean breath. Mix fresh aloe vera juice in water along with a few drops of your favorite essential oil like olive oil. Store this mixture and swish it in your mouth once or twice a day.

Apple cider vinegar mouthwash

Being a natural pH neutralizer, apple cider vinegar is great for your oral health. It reduces the acidic environment in your mouth and prevents oral infections, thereby eliminating bad breath and the risk of developing plaque. Add two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in one cup of salt water and mix well. Store it in a refrigerator and use it after every meal.

Cinnamon and clove oil mouthwash

Packed with anti-bacterial properties, this cinnamon and clove oil concoction will not only fight cavities in your mouth but also freshen your breath. It also fights gum disease and treats fungal or bacterial infections in the mouth. Add a few drops of cinnamon oil and clove oil to a cup of distilled water and mix well. Swish your mouth with this solution twice daily.