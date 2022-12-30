Lifestyle

2023 travel bucket list: Fly to these 5 foreign destinations

Bookmark these picture-perfect destinations in 2023

Here's where you need to travel in the year upcoming. 2023 is just around the corner and is bringing us a host of long weekends to enjoy. With that, it's also bringing us the opportunity to travel and explore some really picturesque destinations around the world. Here are five such places you can include on your 2023 travel bucket list.

Cappadocia, Turkey

One of the most enticing things about Cappadocia in Turkey is its hot air balloon rides that ornate the skies. Additionally, it features a plethora of cave hotels, fairy chimneys, and underground ancient cities that add to its overall beauty. Another reason you should be visiting this stunning destination is the local cuisine and wine culture that are a sheer indulgence.

Nepal

The neighboring country of Nepal is another destination you must bookmark. Kathmandu, its capital city, offers 'Mountain Flight' which you can board to take a look at Mount Everest and 13 other peaks. Additionally, it is home to multiple temples where you can immerse yourself in the local traditions. Pokhara is another gorgeous city, for it's the starting point of many thrilling treks.

Iceland

Known as the most peaceful country in the world, Iceland is where you can witness the idyllic phenomenon of Northern lights a.k.a aurora borealis. When here, you can also go for a whale-watching tour, horse rising amidst the snow-capped mountains, take a dip in some natural hot pools, and indulge in snorkeling or snowmobiling. Ice caving and glacier hiking are also popular activities.

Cape Town, South Africa

From skydiving and hopping on a cable car to paragliding and jungle safari, Cape Town in South Africa is an adventure freak's paradise. This coastal city is a melting point of cultures, married with daring adventure and fusion cuisine. It's home to Table Mountain, where you can sit in solitude and gaze around, and Boulders Beach where you can spot some African penguins.

Hawaii

Stunning beaches, impressive marine life, world-class surfing, and adventurous hikes, Hawaii is a destination too fun-filled and picturesque to miss out on. There are eight islands here, of which Oahu is the most popular one as it has active volcanoes! Its local cuisine is fresh and farm-to-table which adds to its overall laid-back and relaxing vibe. Need we say more?