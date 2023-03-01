Lifestyle

Moth beans: 5 health benefits of this Maharashtrian favorite ingredient

Mar 01, 2023

Know about the health benefits of matki

Moth beans, also known as matki, are small, drought-resistant legumes that are widely cultivated in India and some parts of Australia, Pakistan, the United States, and Thailand. These nutritious beans are commonly used in Maharashtrian cuisine. Generally, matki can be eaten both as sprouted and as whole beans. Here are some potential benefits of consuming these beans:

Nutritious

Moth beans are a good source of protein, dietary fiber, and folate. They consist of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, copper, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and sodium. These beans contain 343 calories per 100g and are also rich in vitamins B1, B3, B5, and C. The sprouted form of these nutritious pulses results in enhanced bioavailability of the nutrients present.

Helps regulate blood sugar

Including moth beans in a balanced and varied diet can be a helpful strategy for regulating blood sugar levels, particularly for people with diabetes. That's because moth beans have a low glycemic index, which means they are digested slowly and help regulate blood sugar levels. This makes them a good choice for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

Good for digestion

Moth beans are a good source of dietary fiber, which can promote regularity and prevent constipation. Fiber also helps feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut, which can improve gut health and support overall digestion. These beans contain enzymes that can break down complex carbohydrates and proteins in the gut, making them easier to digest and absorb.

Helps in weight loss

Moth beans are relatively low in calories. This makes them a good choice for people looking to reduce their calorie intake and lose weight. They are also a good source of protein and dietary fiber, which can assist in promoting feelings of fullness and reduced appetite. Since protein is important for maintaining lean muscle mass, moth beans can help support a healthy metabolism.

May reduce inflammation

Moth beans contain anti-inflammatory compounds, such as flavonoids and saponins. This makes them a potential ally in reducing inflammation in the gut and promoting healing. It is worth noting that more research is needed to fully understand the health benefits of moth beans, and they should be consumed as part of a balanced diet rather than as a sole source of nutrition.