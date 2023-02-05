Lifestyle

Celebrate World Nutella Day in flavor with these easy-breezy recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 05, 2023

These Nutella recipes are easy and enjoyable

Divided by regions, united by Nutella! People around the globe celebrate World Nutella Day on February 5 to appreciate the flavor and versatility of this delicious spread. First introduced in the year 1964 in Italy, this offering took no time to become world famous with its presence in food across cuisines. To commemorate this occasion, check out these Nutella-based recipes you should try today.

Nutella waffles

Preheat a waffle iron to begin with. Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Separately in another bowl, beat together milk and melted butter. Combine the contents in both bowls and mix well to make a batter for waffles. It should be slightly lumpy. Ladle the batter onto the waffle iron; cook until golden and crispy. Drizzle some Nutella and enjoy!

Nutella brownies

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Add some Nutella to a bowl and beat in some eggs. Make sure the mixture is glossy and well-combined. To this, add some flour and sugar and mix until there are no lumps. Bake the mixture for about 15 to 18 minutes or until completely set. Allow it to cool, cut it into pieces, and serve.

Nutella mug cake

Grab an oversized mug and ensure that it is microwavable. Combine 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup of Nutella, three tablespoons of milk, and 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder. Mix well using a fork. Now, microwave it on high for about one minute. If it is still not ready, extend it to one-and-a-half minutes. Once done, let it cool and then dig in.

No-bake Nutella bars

Combine together some crackers, melted butter, powdered sugar, and about 1/2 cup plus two spoons of Nutella. Press this mixture onto a foil-lined greased pan. Now melt some chocolate chips in the microwave and stir in some more Nutella. Smear it over the pressed bars and cover the pan. Put the pan inside your fridge to refrigerate the bars. Once they are set, enjoy!

Nutella banana bread

Preheat your oven to 176 degrees Celsius. In a large bowl, mix in mashed bananas with melted butter, eggs, vanilla, and Greek yogurt. In another bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Combine the contents of both bowls to make a batter. Drizzle some Nutella on it, and then bake it for 45 minutes. Allow the bread loaf to cool before slicing.