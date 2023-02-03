Lifestyle

Swiss baker sets Guinness World Record, makes largest wearable cake

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 03, 2023, 04:54 pm 3 min read

The cake dress weighed 131.15 kg

You must have come across videos of hyperrealistic-looking cakes on social media, but have you ever considered wearing a dress made of cake? Recently, a Switzerland-based baker proved that dresses can be eaten too. Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas set a Guinness World Record by baking the world's largest wearable cake dress! She founded SweetyCakes, a bakery specializing in custom cakes in 2014.

The viral video has garnered more than 1.5 million views

Natasha showcased her attire made of cake components at an exhibition in Bern, Switzerland on January 15. The video of this one-of-a-kind dress which was uploaded to Guinness World Records' official Instagram account has garnered more than one and a half million views. The caption read, "Largest wearable cake dress (supported) 131.15 kg by Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas, SweetyCakes."

Take a look at this massive cake dress

The dress was constructed and embellished as a bridal gown

The edible dress was revealed during the finale of the Swiss World Wedding Fair. The multilayer cake dress can be seen embellished with the customary elements of a bridal gown along with royal icing flowers and a sweetheart neckline. The cake dress that Natasha wore was cut live and distributed among the people who attended the fair.

The dress was supported by metal parts and wheels

The dress' base portion was supported by an aluminum frame and two metal bolts. The upper part consisted of a mixture of sugar paste and fondant. Cake pieces kept on small boards formed the lower part of the gown. The dress also consisted of wheels to facilitate movement. The cake was evenly distributed to ensure that the dress stays in place.

The baker surpassed the minimum requirement by a huge margin

As this is a new record, the minimum weight of the cake had to be or exceed 68 kg (149 lb 14 oz) and the model wearing the cake dress had to walk five meters (16 feet) without the dress falling apart for the record to be valid. Natasha surpassed the minimum required weight by preparing a 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz) cake.

Calculations involved in weighing the dress

To clinch the record, the wearable cake dress had to be weighed. The weight of the model, corsage, internal support, and metal bolts together was 111.60 kg (246 lb 0.5742 oz) for a total of 242.75 kg (535 lb 2.754 oz). The support and the model's weight were then subtracted from the final measurement coming to an official 131.15 kg.