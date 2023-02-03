Lifestyle

Try these yoga poses to relieve bloating

Bloating is that uncomfortable feeling when your stomach feels gassy. It can occur due to several reasons, including what you had in your meal, your lifestyle choices, not exercising, etc. Feeling bloated can surely worsen your day. While some medicines might help you feel relaxed, you can also adopt natural ways to feel relieved. Here are five yoga asanas that can help relieve bloating.

Apanasana (knee to chest pose)

Lie down on your back and place your hands on your knees. As you exhale, hug your knees to your chest. Rock your knees from side to side to maximize stretch. Do this for five to ten breaths and release your knees. When you inhale, loosen your grip to allow your legs to move away from your stomach.

Supta Matsyendrasana (Spinal Twist)

Lying on your back, stretch your arms out to the sides in a T position. Bend the right knee and place the right foot on the left knee. Exhale and lower the right knee over to the left side of your body. Breathe and hold for 6-10 breaths. Slowly get back into the original position. Repeat the same process on the other side.

Balasana (Child's pose)

Get on all fours with your arms stretched out straight in the front. Inhale and draw your stomach in and slowly fold forward. Rest your torso on your thighs. Exhale and lower your forehead to the floor. Hold the position, inhaling. Allow your body to soften and contract as you exhale. Come out of the pose by lifting your head and torso back up.

Pavanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)

Lie on the floor on your back and lift your knees up. Hold your legs with both your hands tightly. Press your knees into your abdomen so that it creates pressure on your stomach. Lift your neck and tuck your chin into your chest while you perform this pose. Do this for about 15 seconds and then gradually increase to up to two minutes.

Mandukasana (Seated frog pose)

Sit comfortably folding your knees and resting your hips on the heels. Clench the fists of your hands and press them against your navel. Exhale and slowly bend forward. Hold the position for as long as you can while also holding your breath. Look straight, inhale, and slowly return back to the starting position. Repeat this three to four times.