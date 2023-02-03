Lifestyle

Do these resistance band exercises for strong, toned legs

Do these resistance band exercises for strong, toned legs

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 03, 2023, 02:43 pm 2 min read

Add variety to your bodyweight training with resistance band

Through resistance bands, you can level up your bodyweight workouts or add variety to your training. Resistance band leg exercises are great for people who are looking to add some new training stimulus to their lower body training. Below we have laid out instructions to perform five leg exercises with the help of a resistance band. Take a look.

Banded front squat

Stand with your legs shoulder-width apart. Keep your heels elevated slightly. Place one end of the resistance band under the midfoot, and the other end in your hands. Keep your wrists by the side of your shoulders and the elbows up. Maintain both your knees on the inside of the bands as you squat. Do 10 to 15 reps.

Banded hamstring curl

Loop the resistance band around a sturdy pole. Grab one end of the band and walk a few feet away from the anchor point. Lie down on your chest and loop the band around your ankles. Stretch both legs, then bend your knees and try to pull the heels towards your hips. Slowly get back to the original position. Do 10 to 15 reps.

Resistance band standing rear leg lifts

Stand up with legs shoulder-width apart and place a resistance band around your lower calves. Take the support of a wall to maintain your balance. Raise one leg behind you until you feel the tension in the resistance band. Slowly contract your glutes and bring your legs back to the starting position. Do 10 to 15 reps, then switch to the other leg.

Resistance band leg curls

Lie on the floor with your face down and legs straight. Loop a resistance band around your ankles. Slowly curl one leg bringing your heel up to your hips by bending your knee. Hold this position for 15 to 20 seconds, and then lower the bent leg down to the starting position. Repeat this exercise 10 to 15 times.

Lateral band steps

Place the resistance band just above your knees. Assume a quarter squat position with your feet around shoulder-width apart. Move to the left with your left foot forward, and then step in with the right foot from the same distance so that your feet are back to your starting position. Continue moving side to side, and repeat in the opposite direction.