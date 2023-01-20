Lifestyle

Follow these tips to soothe your eyes and reduce strain

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 20, 2023, 04:46 pm 2 min read

Get rid of eye strain symptoms with these tips

You have likely experienced eye strain if you have a job that requires you to stare at a computer screen for long hours. Eye strain causes fatigue and soreness in your eyes. When concentrating intensely, the natural blink rate of your eyes slows down, making them more dry and tired. Here are five ways you can help prevent eye strain.

Adjust the lighting

If your room's lighting is too bright or dim, it can strain your eyes and can trigger headaches. Keep your room softly lit to make it easier for your eyes to see the computer screen without much effort. While reading, keep a shaded light on your desk. The shade will prevent the light from shining directly into your eyes.

Blink more often

Research suggests that an individual blinks only about one-third as often as they normally do while on screens of their digital devices. Not blinking enough can lead to dryness, irritation, reduced vision, discomfort, and a loss of concentration. As a result, it reduces your overall efficiency. Though blinking is typically an involuntary action, you must blink consciously to moisten the surface of your eyes.

Exercise your eyes

Your eye gets tired when you keep your focus still on your computer screen for longer periods of time. You can practice the 20-20-20 rule to reduce fatigue in your eyes. To do this, look away from your screen every 20 minutes and focus on objects situated 20 feet far from you for at least 20 seconds. This exercise relaxes your focusing muscles.

Lubricate your eyes periodically

Use artificial tears to refresh your eyes when they feel dry. Dropping artificial tears is an easy way to combat eye strain. You can get over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears which you can use whenever your eyes feel dry. Consult your doctor to get the eyedrops that will suit you. Drops that don't contain preservatives can be used as often as you need.

Block blue light

Your phones and laptops emit harmful blue light that is difficult for your eyes to filter out. Staying exposed to these devices for long periods can lead to eyestrain, and headaches, and can negatively affect your sleep. Wear blue light glasses or install an anti-glare screen protector to block out blue lights. You can also consider anti-reflective coated lenses to reduce glare.