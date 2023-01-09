Lifestyle

Dealing with cervical spondylosis? Try these yoga poses for relief

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 09, 2023, 01:33 pm 2 min read

Get rid of cervical with these five easy-peasy and effective yoga poses

Cervical spondylosis is a pretty common condition and can happen to anyone, anytime. It can be caused by daily activities, poor posture, sudden movements, or by simply holding your head in one position. So if you are currently dealing with this health condition, you can find some relief with yoga. Here are five yoga asanas that can come to your rescue. Check them out!

Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor with your face down. Place your palms next to your shoulders. Stretch your legs and slowly inhale, and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this asana for 30 seconds. Then exhale and return to the original position. This can help you get rid of cervical spondylosis.

Dhanurasana

Start by lying down on your belly on the floor, keeping your legs parallel and distant from each other. Now bend your knees and bring your feet up in the air. Hold your ankles using your palms and ensure a firm grip. Stretch your limbs as much as possible, look up, and hold this pose for a few seconds. Breathe normally.

Matysasana

Lie down on the floor and cross your legs together like in the lotus pose. Slowly lift up your upper body and form an arch while your head touches the ground. Hold for 20 seconds and focus on your breathing. Once done, relax and return to the original position. It is an excellent yoga pose for strengthening your back and stimulating the neck.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back. Fold your knees and keep your feet hip-distance apart. Keep your arms facing down beside your body. Now as you inhale, slowly lift your body from the hip ensuring your neck and head are resting on the floor. Lift the chest toward your chin and hold your ankles with your hands. Keep breathing, and hold this pose for 30 seconds.

Marjariasana

Get on your fours and form a tabletop position. Keep your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees hip-width apart. Look straight, inhale, raise your chin, tilt your head back, raise your tailbone, and compress your buttocks. Take deep breaths and hold this pose. Now exhale, drop your chin down, put your head down, arch your back, and relax your buttocks.