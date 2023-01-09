Lifestyle

National Apricot Day 2023: Cook these toothsome recipes today

Try these five recipes today on the occasion of National Apricot Day

You may not be able to resist these recipes! The US celebrates National Apricot Day today every year to mark the existence of this delicious dry fruit. Packed with multiple health benefits, this fruit features a sweet and tart flavor and is used in foods around the world. To commemorate this occasion, here are five recipes you should definitely cook today. Check them out!

Apricot mojito

This one just takes 10 minutes to prepare. All you need to do is, grab some apricot jam, white rum, fresh mint, lime juice, syrup sugar, and champagne. Pour all these ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Once done, add some ice cubes in a glass and then pour this concoction. Garnish with an apricot rim and mint leaves, before taking a sip.

Roasted chicken with apricot stuffing

Prepare stuffing by cooking onion paste in melted butter. Add some chopped apricots to it and continue cooking. Turn off the heat and add some lemon rinds and breadcrumbs. Later, add eggs to make it a soft paste. Now fill it in the chicken's cavity and tie the joints properly. Spread some butter on its breast and then roast it until tender.

Apricot ice cream

Puree apricots and cook in sugar. Now pour it into beaten eggs and whisk until it becomes thick. Freeze and beat at regular intervals to avoid formation of ice crystals. Separately, make praline by melting sugar and adding almonds. Cook over a gentle flame and once done, let it set on an oiled tray. Take the ice cream out and sprinkle some crushed praline.

Apricot cake with coconut

In a pan, add water, cinnamon sticks, and green cardamom. Add some apricots and then bring the concoction to a boil. Drain the liquid and then blitz the poached apricots attained to form a puree. Separately, roast coconut. Put both coconut and puree in a pan, and cook until they thicken together. Let it cool on a lined tray. Cut into pieces and serve.

Vegan chocolate apricot mousse

Blend together tofu, star anise powder, and vanilla essence. Mix melted vegan chocolate with the tofu mixture. Pour it into glasses to set. Make a honeycomb by heating sugar, golden syrup, and glucose. Quickly add baking soda and pour the bubbling mixture into a lined baking tray and let it harden. Layer the honeycomb over the chocolate and garnish with caramelized apricots.