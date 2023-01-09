Lifestyle

Promising to stay fit in 2023? Note these expert tips

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 09, 2023, 11:49 am 3 min read

If your resolution for 2023 is to stay fit, you've come to the right place. Of all the new year resolutions ever made, staying fit is the most common yet the most cheated on. However, you can change the game with these tips from Aakash Bansal, a certified dietician, founder, and fitness expert at FormFit, in order to stay loyal to your fitness goals.

Set S.M.A.R.T goals

In order to achieve the body of your dreams, you ought to stay S.M.A.R.T about it. Confused? Well, "S.M.A.R.T. goals are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based," enlightens Bansal. With that approach in mind, "don't just think of a resolution like exercising more or eating healthy. Instead, identify precisely what and how much is your desired level of achievement," he suggests.

Get an accountability buddy

Friendship is not just for eating junk together, it's also when you shed those extra calories by taking each other's support. "A workout partner will keep you motivated at all times. When you're feeling lazy or getting off-track, they help you realize your fitness goals and urge you to work on them. This can help you leave behind comfort and get moving," shares Bansal.

Track your progress

When you are on a task, it is seminal to measure your progress as it can help you up your game. "Change is hard but not impossible. Tracking your progress keeps you accountable to yourself," says Bansal. Wondering how to do that? Well, "you can keep a dedicated notebook or try out a diet tracking or/and workout tracking app," recommends the fitness coach.

Spice up your workout by bringing in variety

Laziness, boredom, and avoidance creep in with monotony. Hence, to stay committed to your new year resolution of staying fit, try different workouts each day. "Variety is key to a 'fit' success. Changing things also helps you bust through those fitness plateaus by forcing your body to continuously adapt to new challenges and activities," shares Bansal with NewsBytes.

Be realistic and forgiving

There's a thin-line difference between staying consistent and being obsessed. "There could be multiple instances in the year when you may have to alter your fitness goals or change your workout, so stay realistic and flexible about them," suggests Bansal. "Also, you need to learn from your past mistakes, but don't dwell on them. Shake them off, and move forward," he concludes.