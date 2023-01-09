Lifestyle

How to make use of leftover Christmas decor items

Christmas decor items are too cute to throw away, repurpose them instead

Christmas comes and goes every year, and besides merry memories and yummy food, it leaves behind many decorative items. Since they are too cute to throw away it's better we repurpose them. If you are wondering how to use the leftover decor items, we have some simple ideas. Are your creative bones tingling you to make little tweaks in your home? Keep reading.

Make wall hangings

There are several ways you can repurpose the ornaments from your Christmas tree. Either glue them to a canvas or board and make a tree or tie them to a wreath with ribbons of different colors and hang them on a wall. You can even tuck them into a bookcase or just fill a large glass bowl and keep them on the center table.

Use the greenery to make art of your own

You can repurpose the greeneries of your Christmas tree or wreaths too. All you need is a little creativity. Glue the pieces of greenery to a canvas or a board to make some art of your own. And then top it with the leftover ornaments. You can even tie the small pieces of greenery in a thread and hang them across your balcony.

Decorate the presents

We usually wrap gifts in old-fashioned ways. You can enhance the look of the gift wrapping with the leftover Christmas ornaments. Simply, take one or two smaller ornaments, and tie or tape them to any gifts you pack to add a festive vibe to your present. Though, a simple enhancement, it can go a long way when gifting others on upcoming birthdays and anniversaries.

Give your dining table a festive look

One of the best ways to make use of the Christmas decor leftover is to use them as part of your dining table. Tie those tiny pieces of ornaments at the corners of your dining tablecloth. If you are hosting a house party, it can give a festive look to your space. There are endless ways you can be creative with this.

Use that cupcake tray

If you have a ceramic cupcake holder, you can easily turn it into a beautiful Christmas ornament display. Place the leftover ornaments into a baking cup and then into the tray. It will make for an elegant showpiece. You can put this on display in your kitchen or the dining room. Be creative with the color scheme of your home.