Here's how to get over your fear of public speaking

Fear of public speaking can make you conscious and nervous in front of the audience

A common form of anxiety, fear of public speaking or glossophobia usually causes nervousness and panic when you are asked to speak or give a speech in any social situation. The symptoms of this anxiety disorder can cause a paralyzing fear accompanied by shaking hands or a quavering voice. If you are someone who suffers from this fear, these tips can help you.

Build your confidence and prepare in advance

People who have fear of public speaking are often afraid that either they will forget to say something in the social setting or say something wrong. The best way to handle this is to know and understand your topic well. Try to choose a topic that you know about and write your speech explaining the main points. This will help build your confidence also.

Practice your speech before the final day

"Practice makes a man perfect" - this stands true, as practicing a speech multiple times makes you confident and believe in yourself. You can start by reading your speech aloud to yourself. After that, stand in front of the mirror and read your speech. Listen to your voice and tone and make adjustments accordingly. You can also practice in front of a trusted friend.

De-stress before the speech

Before you step in front of the audience to speak, calm yourself down and breathe deeply to relax your body. You can do a set of 5 slow breaths to calm down quickly. Visualize yourself giving a great speech and always use positive self-talk to ward off negative thinking. Be happy, and smile to quickly release some feel-good endorphins.

Do not focus on the crowd

Focusing on the entire crowd while giving a speech can trigger your nervousness and make you forget things. Instead, focus on the material and look for a friendly face in the audience, be it your friend or colleague who helped you with the speech or presentation. This will help you concentrate and not get overwhelmed by looking at too many places at once.

Mingle with the audience before the speech

Before you get ready to address the gathering, meet the audience and mingle with them to reduce your fear. Connecting and talking with them will make you feel a lot more comfortable while giving the speech. You will feel more confident and less worried as you make eye contact with the people you have met before. This will also make you look approachable.