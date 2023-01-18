Lifestyle

Stuck in a toxic friendship? These strategies will help you

Written by Sneha Das Jan 18, 2023, 01:15 am 3 min read

A toxic friendship can affect your mental health

Not all friendships are happy and made in heaven. Many bondings can turn toxic, causing heartbreak which could be far more difficult to accept than a breakup with a love interest. Nothing is more upsetting than getting backstabbed by a friend you trust. A toxic friend is someone who pulls you down and treats you badly. Here's how to deal with a toxic friend.

Confront your friend about their words and actions

If your friend always mocks, manipulates, insults, or offends you in public, then it is time to make them aware that you are noticing things and are feeling bad about it. Instead of accepting what they say, make it clear to them that you are not okay with it. Call them out and politely ask them to stop so they can realize their mistake.

Have a conversation with your friend

Before cutting things off, sit down and talk with them if you have been friends for too long. A calm and soothing conversation can sort a lot of things and bring some changes in their behavior. It can be possible that they have a reason or an intention behind their conduct. Instead of assuming, talk about it and clear the air.

Take a break

Take a break from seeing or talking to each other. Try to reduce contact and avoid them, especially when they have hurt you badly. You can do this by unfollowing them on social media or by ignoring their texts or calls to prevent them from infiltrating your life. This will help you move on from a negative equation, thereby improving your mental health.

Reach out to people whom you trust

Ending a friendship can be tough. Therefore, you need people around you who can help you get through it. Reach out to people whom you trust and talk to them to prevent loneliness and depression. If your toxic friend is in the same group, let your other friends know about the friendship breakup to avoid bumping into each other during events or parties.

Remember to take care of yourself

While talking to your other friends can make you forget your tough times, there will be days when you are going to miss that toxic friend of yours who was once the closest to you. Try to focus on yourself and take time to heal. Get some quality sleep, spend time with your loved ones, and try some fun hobbies that make you happy.