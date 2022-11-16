Lifestyle

Afraid of getting fired? 5 ways to deal with layoffs

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 16, 2022, 05:01 pm 3 min read

Use these five ways to manage yourself if you are laid off

With Twitter, Meta, and Amazon recently laying off thousands of employees and contractual workers, there has been quite an unrest in the markets globally. And as these tech giants are still on a brutal sacking spree, it's hinting a lot toward a forthcoming unfortunate period of recession. In case you are afraid of losing your job, here are five ways to deal with it.

Process it well Take your time and don't rush into the job market

When you get laid off, take your time to adjust to the change. Allow yourself a few days to process the layoff and to go through the stages of career grief. It is also the period for you to take a break, reflect upon your career, and rethink your professional goals. Do not rush into the job market just yet or make big decisions.

Plan and prioritize Do a financial assessment at the earliest

The biggest fear that comes along with being laid off is unstable finances. Hence, when you have been laid off from your workplace, do a financial assessment as soon as possible to keep your stress and anxiety at bay. Figure out for how long you can sustain your savings as you prioritize your spending and churn out ways to cut down your expenses.

Stay open Maintain a network and pour your heart out

It is human to feel emotions like anger, stress, anxiety, frustration, helplessness, and resentment once you are laid off. Therefore, pouring your heart out to your loved ones can help you to feel light and think of a way forward. Maintain a network on social media where you can share your story, connect with like-minded professionals, or find some relevant job opportunities.

Once you're done accepting the reality and have thought about a plan of action, use this period to update your resume and profile. Reach out to your friends, former colleagues, and other professional connections on LinkedIn to help you out with a relevant job opening. Tailor your resume to specific jobs to maximize your chances of getting hired. Don't stop hunting post rejections.

Improve lifestyle Get into a routine and work on your mental health

It is easy to fall prey to frustration, and lethargy when you are laid off. Hence, to ensure that you bounce back stronger, it's important that you bring positive changes to your lifestyle. Plan a routine, pick up a hobby, indulge in a fitness regime, stay connected with family and friends, and stay hopeful when looking for a new job. Steer clear of addictions.