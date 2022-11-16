Lifestyle

Cope with trauma and PTSD by reading these five books

Cope with trauma and PTSD by reading these five books

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 16, 2022, 04:48 pm 3 min read

Grab your reading glasses for these five books

Open yourself to healing, one page at a time. Most of us go through some experiences that leave a heavy blot of fear in our lives. And when they became too hard to overcome, they gradually start settling into our lives by shaping our thoughts and redefining our boundaries. Reading these five books about trauma and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) may help.

All about EDMR 'Getting Past Your Past' by Francine Shapiro

This book is largely based on EDMR i.e. eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, which is a therapy proven to help thousands of people down with PTSD. It features practical procedures that help the reader break free from their past traumas and emotional roadblocks. Additionally, Shapiro has explained brain science in simple layman's terms, which makes it a light yet impactful read.

Understanding trauma 'The Body Keeps the Score' by Bessel Van Der Kolk

Penned by Bessel Van Der Kolk, this is the perfect book to understand trauma and the impact it yields on our daily life. The author has also shared a detailed explanation of how our minds, hormones, and the nervous system as a whole change after we go through a traumatic experience. Grab this one if you want to understand the science behind your symptoms.

Poll On which topic do you need some book recommendations?

Ending shame 'What Happened to You?' by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Perry

Written by Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce D. Perry, this book is all about healing and shifting perspectives about trauma. In fact, Winfrey has shared her personal experiences along with research done by Dr. Perry. Through this book, the authors intend to remove shame, stigma, and stereotypes revolving around trauma by asking "what happened to you?" instead of "what's wrong with you?"

Mindful activities 'The Mindful Self Compassion Workbook' by Christopher Germer, Kristin Neff

Here's an effective workbook to deal with trauma and PTSD, that you can pair with your therapy. This book has some really mindful activities and prompts that are intended to enhance acceptance, self-love, well-being, and self-compassion. Written in an easy-to-read format, this workbook will definitely prepare you to achieve your goals, cope with adversity, and take responsibility of your own self.

Family-induced trauma 'It Didn't Start With You' by Mark Wolynn

Trauma, especially the one transcending from a family system, presents itself through symptoms including anxiety, depression, and fear. This book has been written to help those dealing with trauma or PTSD in a family setup, so as to save them from leading a dysfunctional family. It teaches you ways to can understand and manage your symptoms. Check out more such book recommendations.