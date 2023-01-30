Lifestyle

Marie Kondo has given up on cleanliness; we aren't surprised

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 30, 2023, 06:55 pm 3 min read

If you feel guilty looking at your messy home, it's time to go easy on yourself. Marie Kondo﻿, a name synonymous with home decor, decluttering, and keeping things in order, has publicly accepted that she doesn't keep her house so tidy anymore. The Japan-based queen of cleanliness has accepted to have "sort of given up" on maintaining her house immaculately ordered and clean.

Who is Marie Kondo?

Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant, author, and TV presenter. Kondo has published four books on organizing. Her books collectively have crossed millions of copies around the world. Further, the Netflix series 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo' and a follow-up show 'Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo' gained her much recognition globally. She was also listed among Time's 100 most influential people in 2015.

Why is she so famous?

Marie Kondo, now 38, started to gain popularity with her first book titled The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. The book was an instant hit in Japan and has been translated into several languages and published in more than 30 countries. In the book, she discussed her KonMari method, which has guided many of her readers in keeping their homes clean and organized.

Why did she give up on tidiness?

The Japanese decluttering queen said while speaking at a webinar, that she is not able to maintain a spotless home after the birth of her third child. "I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home," The Washington Post quoted Kondo.

Tidying our homes is akin to tidying our minds

"Tidying our homes, tidying our environment is also a way of tidying our minds. By organizing our brains and hearts, what we truly desire becomes evident," Kondo said at the webinar.

Kondo's priorities have changed

"Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times," she added. "My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life," Kondo said, further adding that she understands what is important for her now.

Dramatically reorganizing causes dramatic changes in lifestyle and perspective: Kondo

In her very first book - The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Kondo writes that dramatically reorganizing "causes correspondingly dramatic changes in lifestyle and perspective." According to her, the true purpose of tidying is not to cut down on your possessions or declutter your space, but rather, to learn to make meaningful choices and find gratitude in everyday life.