Your ultimate guide to Ayurvedic skincare routine

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 30, 2023, 06:08 pm 2 min read

There are countless skincare regimens out there, each one promising flawless and radiant skin. But what truly goes on behind the scenes of a skin care regimen? What types of products pair seamlessly together to give your skin a desirable appearance? Medha Singh, CEO of Juvena Herbals recommends using these all-encompassing Ayurveda-based skincare regimes as they are best suited for Indian skin and climate.

Restore your skin's pH level

The ideal pH for the human body, according to Ayurveda, is 7.30 to 7.45, which is slightly alkaline. Any value below this range indicates that the body is acidic. There are, however, natural, traditional remedies that are thought to maintain pH balance. A balanced diet, in addition to using skincare products like aloe vera gel, can help restore your skin's ideal pH levels.

Alpha Hydroxy Acids

Alpha Hydroxy Acids or, AHAs are water-soluble acids that are extracted from fruits with high sugar﻿ content. "Sugarcane and grapes are prime examples of AHAs, which help treat or prevent hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone," says Singh. Additionally, they are great to use for exfoliation and help the skin secrete its pigment evenly, which gradually helps treat hyper-pigmentation or an uneven skin tone.

Beta Hydroxy Acids

Beta Hydroxy Acids or, BHAs are oil-soluble acids that are extracted from sour or bitter fruits. Some classic examples of BHAs include pineapple, orange, tomato, and garlic. "Due to their non-comedogenic nature, BHAs have the unique ability to unclog pores, expel blackheads or whiteheads, and even cure acne," explains Singh. The most commonly used BHA in cosmetics is salicylic acid.

Probiotics

Probiotics can help reverse aging, cure hyperpigmentation, and diminish tan. The best probiotics come from fruit enzymes. Some of the most beneficial ones are bromelain from pineapple, malic from apple, and papain from papaya, along with yeast, yogurt powder, and curds. These are very easily accepted, absorbed, and digested by the skin and body. Apply probiotics on your skin at least once a week.

Prebiotics

Prebiotics are food for Probiotics. Together they ensure your skin looks, feels, and stays healthy at any age. "Prebiotics are recommended for daily application, leading up to the one day in the week when you apply a probiotic, this process ensures your skin's microbiome stays healthy and balanced," says Singh. Some examples of prebiotics include greens, herbs, dry fruits, and seeds.