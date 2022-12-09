Lifestyle

Beauty review: WishCare Vitamin C+ Pure Glow Face Kit

Written by Lahari Basu Dec 09, 2022, 09:30 pm 3 min read

Give your skin the attention it needs with this four-step glow face kit

During winter, you must be extra cautious with your skincare routine. However, some lazy beauties refrain from the tedious routine of applying multiple formulas on their faces to get that healthy glow and then complain about dry skin and other issues. Being one such specimen, here's my review of WishCare's Vitamin C+ Pure Glow Face Kit that stopped me from cribbing.

All about the Vitamin C+ Pure Glow Face Kit

The formulas contain well-researched skincare ingredients, to deal with aging, dry skin, and breakouts. The WishCare products claim to ensure its users get glowing, even-toned, and young-looking skin. The use of oranges and berries boosts collagen production to provide skin elasticity. Turmeric with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components makes the skin glow and treats hyperpigmentation. Retinol(vitamin A), reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

What are the claims of the products in the kit?

The kit contains 35% vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, niacinamide, oranges, turmeric, and berries. It claims to make your skin bright and give you a radiant glow, improve hydration, reduce hyperpigmentation and fine lines and provide you with even-toned skin by boosting collagen production to improve the elasticity of your skin. The products contain no sulfates, silicones, parabens, mineral oils, or gluten.

Step by step directions for use

Wash your face with the foaming face wash, to get squeaky clean skin. Dab your face dry and then apply the toner and lightly tap all over your face and neck for better absorption. Then apply the vitamin C face cream and follow it up with the serum, and that is it. However, do not forget to apply sunscreen during the day.

My skin feels hydrated and has a natural glow now

The quick skincare routine has done so much good to my otherwise ignored skin. I had never invested a lot of time or stuck to a routine for long enough. However, this four-step process gave me good results within a few days. My cheeks are plump and as soft as a baby's skin. Furthermore, the tan I had developed is gone, revealing glowing skin.

Should you or should you not invest in this kit...

As someone with sensitive skin, often experiencing breakouts, I happily give this kit a thumbs up. It is not time-consuming, doesn't have an overpowering smell, doesn't feel heavy on the skin, and lives up to all of its claims. Using this kit daily has helped me rid my uncontrollable breakouts as well. You get the pure glow face kit at MRP Rs 2,096.