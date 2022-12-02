Lifestyle

5 natural homemade blushes for that pink glow

These homemade blushes will give a natural pink tint to your cheeks

A few swipes of rosy blush on your cheeks can instantly brighten your face, add a youthful glow and make your complexion look healthier. It helps awaken the color of pale or washed-out skin and gives a natural look. While drugstore blushes can be expensive sometimes, you can make some at home with natural ingredients. Here are five homemade blushes for that pink glow.

Beetroot blush

Packed with a beautiful shade of fuschia, beetroot will not only add a natural flush of color to your cheeks but also moisturize and nourish your skin. The antioxidants in it will make your skin healthy and glowing from the inside. Mix together beetroot powder and arrowroot powder. Add activated charcoal and mix well. Apply to the hollows of your cheeks when required.

Hibiscus and cinnamon blush

This natural blush is great for your skin as it contains Vitamin C from arrowroot powder and the properties of cinnamon and ginger. The essential oils make it nourishing for your skin and add a divine scent. Mix together arrowroot powder, hibiscus powder, and ground cinnamon. Add lavender essential oil and frankincense essential oil and mix well. Apply using a brush on your cheeks.

Natural rose petal blush

This rose petal natural blush is safe to use on all skin types and will give you a healthy pink glow that you are going to love. Add fresh rose petals and starch into a mortar and grind until you get a fine mixture. Dry the blush in a preheated oven for two hours. And your natural blush is ready to use.

Shea butter and sweet potato blush

This natural cream blush will add some extra shine and shimmer to your cheeks and will last longer as well. Heat together shea butter and beeswax pellets until smooth. Add aloe vera gel and whisk well. Remove from heat, add pink sweet potato powder and cocoa powder and mix well. Let it cool and apply it to your cheeks for that perfect hue.

Beeswax and coconut oil blush

Made with just three ingredients, this homemade blush will not only nourish your cheeks but will also give you a rosy pink tint in no time. Heat grated beeswax in a microwave for 30 seconds. Add coconut oil, mix well, and microwave for 15 seconds. Let it cool, add blush pink eyeshadow powder and mix well. Let it sit for one hour before use.