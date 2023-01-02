Lifestyle

5 fashionable tips for styling palazzo jumpsuits

Palazzo jumpsuits are trending outfits in recent times

One of the most trending outfits in recent times, palazzo jumpsuits look great on all body shapes and sizes and never go out of style. A long-lasting fashion statement, palazzo jumpsuits blend in seamlessly regardless of the season, giving you a fascinating blend of both elegance and casualness. Vandana Sharma, senior designer at CloudTailer, shares five fashionable tips on how to style palazzo jumpsuits.

Pay attention to the hemline of the palazzo jumpsuit

While buying a palazzo jumpsuit, make sure that the hemline is perfect according to your height for the right fit. It should not puddle around your toes nor should it sit high up your ankles. The ideal palazzo jumpsuit hem sits directly on your feet, exposing nothing more than the toe of your shoes. This adds the perfect amount of flair to your legs.

Add some jazz with a belt

If you want to go for a formal, feminine, and fitted look, go for a palazzo jumpsuit that comes with a cloth belt of the same color to accentuate your waist. You can also add a nice tan-colored belt to clinch your jumpsuit at the waist and flaunt a curvy look. For a neutral-colored jumpsuit, you can try a gold or black belt.

Add a chic jacket or shirt

Add some glam, personality, and oomph to your look by styling your palazzo jumpsuit with a chic jacket or blazer. The addition of a jacket will break up the look and add a layer to make the palazzo jumpsuit look subtle and classy. You can also wear a neutral-colored or denim blue shirt knotted in the front for a cool look.

Add some flair with a scarf

To sport a casual and super-cool look, style your palazzo jumpsuit with a silk and vintage-looking scarf. If you are going for a bright-colored plain jumpsuit, select a subtle-colored scarf with some quirky prints on it. If your jumpsuit is neutral-colored or has some prints on it, select a plain dark-colored scarf. Wear metallic earrings and a simple bracelet to complete the look.

Pair it with ideal footwear

The footwear you choose while styling your palazzo jumpsuit can actually make or break the look. Instead of flats, go for heels that compliment wide-legged palazzo jumpsuits and also make your legs appear longer. You can choose neutral-colored block heel sandals or sleek pumps to create a more polished look. Pencil heels, stilettos with ankle straps, and peep-toes also look great.