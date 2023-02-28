Lifestyle

All about the 'cartoon boot for a cool 3D world'

Written by Rishabh Raj Edited by Lahari Basu Feb 28, 2023, 11:59 pm 3 min read

Launched on February 16 this year, these big red boots are already sold out now

If you are wondering why everybody is wearing big fat red boots on social media, you are not alone. Priced at $350, this ridiculously funny footwear is going viral. Aptly named the Big Red Boot, they were produced by a New York City-based company MSCHF notoriously famous for its edgy and satirical products. Here is everything you need to know about this viral sensation.

'Big Red Boots' are being compared with 'Astro Boy' boots

MSCHF's latest viral release the "Big Red Boot," went on sale on February 16 for $350. And they are now sold out on both MSCHF's website and app. The shoes are being compared with footwear seen on fictional cartoon character "Astro Boy." In a release describing the boots, MSCHF said, "If you kick someone in these boots they go BOING!"

Celebs hopping on to the Big Red Boot trend

Howsoever impractical and unusual the footwear looks, it's no surprise to see the fashion world hopping on to them. After all, gimmicky things easily attract people. The monstrous boots were spotted on celebrities and street style stars at New York Fashion Week. Model Sarah Snyder paired them with a glossy red skirt and white tights. TikTok star Wisdom Kaye styled them with athletic shorts.

The boots are made of a sturdy TPU rubber shell

As per an American e-commerce platform's description, "a straightforward crimson hue suffuses the bulky boot, constructed with a single-mold-shell design and a sturdy TPU rubber shell." The boots come with a padded collar that goes as high as the midcalf, and have a flat EVA sole with horizontal treads and debossed logo of MSCHF. Despite appearing bulbous and silly, people are actually wearing them.

What is the company MSCHF about?

MSCHF calls these shoes "Cartoon boots for a Cool 3D World." In case you are wondering what this mischievous company sells, MSCHF is a New York-based creative studio and brand that creates unique and innovative products, often with a satirical or subversive edge. The company was founded in 2016 by a group of friends with backgrounds in technology, art, and fashion design.

MSCHF is famous for unusual footwear

MSCHF has gained a reputation for its limited edition drops, which often sell out within minutes of release. They made Jesus shos with holy water inside the soles straight out from River Jordan. They also made Satan shoes with actual human blood inside the soles, in partnership with rapper Lil Nas X. Fans appreciate the company's irreverent humor and creative approach to product design.

The company has a unique marketing strategy

With a unique approach to marketing, the company often relies on social media and word of mouth to promote its products. MSCHF releases new products every two weeks, with each product launch accompanied by a social media campaign that generates buzz and excitement. Many of the company's projects have gone viral and garnered significant attention from the media.