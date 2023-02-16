Lifestyle

National Almond Day 2023: 5 recipes using the healthy nut

Written by Sneha Das Feb 16, 2023

Try these healthy recipes this National Almond Day

Observed on February 16 every year, National Almond Day celebrates the benefits and uses of the healthy nut that is native to the Middle East. Packed with a nutty, earthy, and toasty flavor, almonds﻿ are rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, fiber, protein, and magnesium. It also promotes weight loss and reduces hunger pangs. Here are five recipes you can try on this day.

Almond and broccoli soup

This creamy and light soup is wholesome and loaded with nutrients. It will offer you a boost of protein and aid in weight loss. Cut broccoli into small florets and steam for six-eight minutes. Blend the steamed broccoli with almonds, skimmed milk, salt, pepper, and vegetable stock until smooth. Heat the mixture in a pan. Garnish with toasted almond powder and serve.

Almond milkshake

Heat milk in a pan. Add low-calorie sweetener, custard powder, and green cardamom powder, mix, and boil the mixture for 10-15 minutes. Blend almonds and milk in a mixer until smooth. Add this ground paste to the milk mixture, cook, and boil for five minutes. Add saffron and cook again. Add fresh cream, mix, and refrigerate. Garnish with saffron and cardamom powder and serve.

Almond granola bar

This healthy and delicious granola bar is perfect to serve as a snack for your kids. It is healthy and will keep them full for a long time. Boil water with jaggery and honey. Roast together coconut powder, sesame seeds, multigrain seeds, oats, and almonds. Add this to the jaggery-honey mixture and combine. Bake it for 25-30 minutes, let it cool, cut, and serve.

Baked almond kofta

If you are looking for a healthy dish to savor at lunch, then try the delicious and filling baked almond kofta. Combine together mashed potato, salt, almonds, pepper, green onions, eggs, flour, and nutmeg. Refrigerate for 15 minutes and roll them into kofta shapes. Cover each kofta with a mixture of flour, breadcrumbs, and beaten eggs. Roll in breadcrumbs and bake the koftas. Enjoy!

Almond rice

Roast almonds for four minutes and cut them into silvers. Saute cumin seeds in a ghee-greased pan. Add chopped red bell pepper, chopped onions, pao bhaji masala, and chopped capsicum, and saute for 10-12 seconds. Add cooked basmati rice, salt, and pepper and mix well. Add chopped coriander leaves, lime juice, and butter and mix again. Garnish with roasted almond silvers and serve.