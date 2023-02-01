Lifestyle

Schizophrenia: Meaning, causes, symptoms, misconceptions, and treatments

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 01, 2023, 12:01 pm 3 min read

Schizophrenia is chronic and demands long-term care

Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder in which the patient interprets reality in an abnormal way. They experience hallucinations, delusions, and disordered thinking which can take a toll on their daily functioning. Patients require life-long treatment and care to prevent complications. From its meaning and causes to symptoms and treatment, here is everything you should know about this serious disorder.

Schizophrenia is a chronic condition, most prevalent in males

Schizophrenia is a long-term brain disorder and is not so common. It is not related to split personality or multiple personality disorder. While it is a condition that can happen to both men and women, the former population is more likely to suffer from it. Additionally, those dealing with this mental disease are likely to die young, largely because of diabetes or heart-related ailments.

Genetics, environment, and brain activity can lead to this condition

Science has not been able to find the exact cause of schizophrenia, however, many researchers have uncovered certain aspects that could lead to it. Genetics is one of them, which means that schizophrenia can be passed on from parents to their children. Another one is abnormal functioning of the brain or a defect in its structure. Toxins, drugs, and stress can also be causes.

Psychosis, delusions, hallucinations, and confusion are some signs

People suffering from schizophrenia experience a host of symptoms that vary in intensity, frequency, and severity. Some common symptoms include hallucinations i.e. hearing voices or seeing things that do not exist. They may also go through disordered thinking, trouble with logic, abnormal movements, and unusual behavior. Some may turn delusional or paranoid, and face difficulty in sleeping, conversing, planning, or concentrating.

People turn violent and stay only at asylums are myths

There are a couple of misconceptions that revolve around those dealing with schizophrenia. While many films may show patients turning dangerous or violent, the reality is that they are their own victims. The suicide rate among them is pretty high. Another myth is that schizophrenia patients stay at mental asylums or prisons, which is untrue in the maximum of cases that are reported worldwide.

Medication, therapy, hospitalization, and support are their best treatments

Schizophrenia is an incurable disease. People suffering from this brain disorder are generally prescribed certain antipsychotics, which can ease their symptoms temporarily. Patients are also advised to opt for therapy to keep a check on their behavior, thoughts, and actions. Above all, the love and support of their kin and friends can help boost their morale, eliminate stress, and make their life easy.