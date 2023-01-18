Lifestyle

Who is a SuperAger and how to become one

You must have come across some pretty senior individuals who may already have one foot in the grave, but refuse to behave "age appropriate." They are cheerful and have wonderfully functioning minds as if they are still young or middle-aged. There is a specific term that defines such people - SuperAger. Here are four common habits they all pursue from the very beginning.

Who is a SuperAger?

With aging, come memory issues, and reduced cognitive and mental abilities. However, some individuals still continue to show significant mental abilities and strength. A SuperAger is someone who is in their 80s or older and is nevertheless aging like a fine wine. They have an exceptionally amazing cognitive function at par with or better than individuals in their 30s or 40s.

Find ways to stay active

SuperAgers stay active from the beginning and continue to do so even when they gradually become physically weaker. Staying active helps them develop the strength they need to fight any physical, emotional, or mental challenges. When you exercise and involve yourself in physical activities, it helps lower your chances of getting affected by many diseases later in your life.

Challenge yourself mentally

All SuperAgers show another common trait - they keep challenging themselves mentally. This way they keep their brain healthy. As you age, your mental abilities start to reduce. However, you do have a certain amount of control over it. Play word games, Sudoku, board games, solve puzzles, or learn a new language. These activities will help you stimulate your brain and keep it healthy.

Take care of your diet and sleep

SuperAgers focus on getting nutritious meals and sleep in abundance. Eating your meals and getting a good night's sleep might seem like some basic daily chore, but they are the foundations of your physical and mental health. Some nutrients promote brain health and some contribute to degenerating it. Eat leafy green vegetables, berries, fatty fish, nuts, and seeds, to keep your brain healthy.

Socialize and enjoy their life

Another common trait among SuperAgers is that they have strong social ties with people around them. They also have fun and enjoy their lives. So, try not to stay stuck in survival mode always. Find time to socialize, spend time with your loved ones, and do not forget to enjoy your life. Remember, you live only once, so, make the most of it.