Things you do unintentionally that annoy your cat

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 01, 2023, 10:51 am 2 min read

Do you really think that your cat likes its new outfit? Or, do you think that your cat enjoys the company of other cats? While your well-meaning attention might not be intended to annoy your cat, some of your actions could annoy them to the core. Where are you going wrong? Read on to find out five things that annoy your feline friend.

Leaving them alone

Cats, just like dogs, too get lonely and bored when you ignore or leave them alone. Though cats can stay alone for longer hours than dogs, cats crave attention, companionship, and love too. If you leave your cat for too long, it can become anxious and even develop depression. Even if you have a busy schedule, set aside some hours to play with them.

Aggressively petting them

Cats are extremely sensitive to tactile stimuli. So, you need to be careful where and how you are petting them. For example, most cats don't like to be stroked on their tummies. If you do so, they will either try to depart the scene or slap you with one of their front paws. Try to stick to its head and neck areas only.

When you bring another pet cat

While some cats are comfortable being with other cats and actually enjoy their company, most can become jealous of other kitties. If they have to battle over food, toys, space, or your attention and love, their jealousy or resource guarding can kick in immediately. This jealousy can manifest as aggression and, depending on the situation, misdirected aggression.

When you play loud noises

Being exposed to loud noises and commotion can stress out your cat. This stress can further lead to a number of behavioral and health issues. Cats can become skittish, aggressive, or depressed. Long-term stress can also lead to hair fall and lack of appetite in kitties. Keep them in a quiet space if you intend to turn up the volume on your TV.

When you dress them up

Your kitty might look adorable in that cute outfit, but for some reason, it annoys them. However, if you still insist on making your cat wear a special outfit on certain occasions, say for your family photograph, approach it slowly. That means slowly working up the clothing by putting treats on the clothing item. This way they will associate dressing up with something good.