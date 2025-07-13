Shafali Verma slams her 11th half-century in WT20Is: Key stats

India Women were reduced to 19/2 inside three overs. Harmanpreet Kaur joined Verma and the two added 66 runs for the 3rd wicket. Kaur played 2nd fiddle with a knock of 15 from 18 balls. Verma added another 24 runs with Harleen Deol before both batters perished in quick succession. It was an attacking knock from Verma, who looked in fine flow throughout.

Runs

Verma slams her 2nd fifty versus England in WT20Is

Verma hit 13 fours and a six in her knock. Verma has raced to 2,211 runs at 26.12. She now owns 11 fifties in WT20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, she owns 382 runs from 18 matches against England at 21.22 (50s: 2). In 39 away matches (home of opposition), she owns 818 runs at 21.52. This was her 5th half-century in away WT20Is.