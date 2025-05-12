May 12, 202511:03 am

India's women's cricket team produced a stunning show in the tri-series final in Colombo.

The team scored 342 runs for the loss of seven wickets and bowled Sri Lanka out for 245 runs, thereby winning by 97 runs.

This match witnessed India's fourth-highest total in WODIs and strengthened their dominance over Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, here we decode the tournament in stats.