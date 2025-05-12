India clinch WODI tri-series title: Decoding tournament in stats
What's the story
India's women's cricket team produced a stunning show in the tri-series final in Colombo.
The team scored 342 runs for the loss of seven wickets and bowled Sri Lanka out for 245 runs, thereby winning by 97 runs.
This match witnessed India's fourth-highest total in WODIs and strengthened their dominance over Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, here we decode the tournament in stats.
Runs
Annerie Dercksen scored the most runs
Though South Africa failed to qualify for the final, their star batter Annerie Dercksen finished as the highest run-scorer (276 at 92).
Indians Smriti Mandhana (264 at 52.80) and Jemimah Rodrigues (245 at 61.25) are the other batters with 250-plus runs.
No other batter besides this trio clocked a 50-plus batting average in the tourney.
More batting records
Richa Ghosh owns the highest strike rate
Among batters with at least 100 runs, Richa Ghosh registered the best strike rate (132.53).
SA's Chloe Tryon trails her with a strike rate of 124.35. Meanwhile, Tryon (10) and Dercksen (9) dominate the six-hitting charts.
Rodrigues's 123 verus SA is the highest individual score. Mandhana, Tazmin Brits, and Dercksen are the other centurions in this edition.
Bowling
Who took the most wickets?
With 15 wickets at 14, Sneh Rana finished as the highest wicket-taker. SL's Dewmi Vihanga, who registered 11 scalps, is the only other bowler with at least seven wickets.
Meanwhile, Rana recorded the best bowling average. Deepti Sharma (4.63) and Rana (4.74) had the best economy rates in this high-scoring series.
Tryon (5/34 vs SL), Rana (5/43 vs SA), and Vihanga (5/43 vs SA) are the only bowlers with five-wicket hauls.
Information
Highest WODI total on Sri Lankan soil
India posted 342/7 in the final, which is now the highest WODI total on Sri Lankan soil. The score eclipsed their own record of 337/9 against South Africa last week. Notably, four of the six 300-plus WODI totals in the Island nation came in this series.
Scores
Here are the other records
Laura Wolvaardt and Brits's 140-run opening stand against India is the highest partnership in the competition.
SL batters Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari trail them with a 128-run stand for the fourth wicket against SA.
While Ghosh and SL's Anushka Sanjeewani inflicted the joint-most dismissals as wicket-keeper (4 each), Tryon and India's Sneh Rana took the joint-most catches as fielder (4).