Instances of India recording WODI triumphs by 200-plus runs
The Indian women's cricket team has scripted history by registering its biggest-ever win (in terms of runs), in the third Women's One Day International (W-ODI) against Ireland.
The match was held in Rajkot on Wednesday, where India defeated Ireland by a whopping 304 runs.
Here we look at India's victories by 200-plus runs in the WODI format.
#1
304-run win over Ireland, 2025
The record-breaking Rajkot match witnessed phenomenal performances from Pratika Rawal and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana.
Rawal was the top scorer with a stunning 154 runs off just 129 balls.
Meanwhile, Mandhana (135) made history by scoring the fastest WODI century in Indian women's cricket.
They added 233 runs at India finished with 435/5, their highest-ever total in Women's ODIs.
Ireland could only manage 131/10, losing by a mammoth 304 runs. Deepti Sharma claimed three wickets.
#2
249-run win over Ireland, 2017
It was the 2017 Potchefstroom match against Ireland as India finished at 358/2 batting first.
Openers Deepti Sharma (188 off 160 balls) and Punam Raut (109 off 116 balls) scored tons as they recorded the highest partnership in WODI history (320 runs).
This remains the only 300-plus stand for any wicket in this format.
The hosts were folded for just 109 in response, losing by 249 runs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/18) and Shikha Pandey (3/16) were among the wickets.
#3
211-run win over West Indies, 2024
India defeated West Indies by 211 runs in the Vadodara ODI last month.
The win was largely set up by Mandhana's brilliant 91 as India scored 314/9 in 50 overs.
Pratika Rawal (40), Jemimah Rodrigues (31), and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (34) also played handy knocks.
West Indies perished for 103 runs in 26.2 overs as Renuka Singh claimed her maiden WODI fifer (5/29).
#4
207-run win over Pakistan, 2008
The 2008 Women's Asia Cup match against Pakistan marked the only other instance of India recording a WODI victory by 200-plus runs.
India posted 283/3 while batting first in Dambulla as the likes of Jaya Sharma (74), skipper Mithali Raj (62*), and Rumeli Dhar (51*) smoked vital fifties.
The Women in Green were folded for 76/10 in response, losing by 207 runs. Snehal Pradhan (3/21) and Neetu David (3/9) starred with the ball.