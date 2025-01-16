What's the story

India's batting sensation Pratika Rawal etched her name in the history of women's ODI cricket with her phenomenal display against Ireland on January 15.

Opening the innings alongside captain Smriti Mandhana, Rawal scored a stunning century in the third ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

She ended up scoring a match-winning 154. Here we look at batters with 150-plus scores in Women's ODIs.