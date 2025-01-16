These Indian batters own 150-plus scores in Women's ODIs
What's the story
India's batting sensation Pratika Rawal etched her name in the history of women's ODI cricket with her phenomenal display against Ireland on January 15.
Opening the innings alongside captain Smriti Mandhana, Rawal scored a stunning century in the third ODI at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.
She ended up scoring a match-winning 154. Here we look at batters with 150-plus scores in Women's ODIs.
#3
Pratika Rawal - 154 vs Ireland, 2025
Rawal, who has made a stunning start to her WODI career, was at her best in Rajkot.
She scored a stunning 154 runs off just 129 balls, having smashed 20 fours and one six.
Alongside fellow opener Mandhana (135), she added 233 runs at India finished with 435/5, their highest-ever total in Women's ODIs.
Ireland could only manage 131/10, losing by a mammoth 304 runs.
#2
Harmanpreet Kaur - 171* vs Australia, 2017
Current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur put up a batting exhibition against Australia in the semi-final of 2017 ICC Women's World Cup.
She smashed an unbeaten 171 off just 115 balls, which is still the highest individual score by an Indian at the tournament.
Harmanpreet hit 20 fours and seven sixes as India posted 281/4 in their allotted 42 overs and later won by 36 runs.
#1
Deepti Sharma - 188 vs Ireland, 2017
Deepti Sharma was the first Indian to breach the 150-run mark in WODIs.
It was the 2017 Potchefstroom match as Deepti opened for India in that match and added 320 runs with fellow opener Punam Raut (109).
This remains the only 300-plus partnership in WODI history.
Meanwhile, Deepti was dismissed for 188 off 160 balls India finished at 358/2 batting first. She smoked 27 fours and two sixes.
The hosts were folded for just 109 in response.