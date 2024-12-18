Summarize Simplifying... In short Smriti Mandhana, the second-highest scorer in Women's T20 Internationals (WT20Is), recently scored her 29th fifty, matching New Zealand's Suzie Bates' record.

This was also her 10th fifty on home soil.

Mandhana slammed her 29th fifty in WT20Is (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana: Decoding her crunch stats in WT20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 06:20 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Smriti Mandhana is enjoying a solid touch in the ongoing three-match WT20I series against West Indies. The Indian women's cricket team vice-captain, slammed a 2nd successive fifty in the series on Tuesday. Mandhana, who hit 54 runs in the opener, registered a 62-run knock in the 2nd encounter. Notably, she now owns the joint-most fifty-plus scores in WT20Is. We decode her stats.

Joint-most 50-plus scores in WT20Is

On Tuesday, Mandhana slammed her 29th fifty in WT20Is. With this tally, she equalled Suzie Bates, who has 29 fifty-plus scores. New Zealand's Bates has 28 fifties and a century in WT20Is.

2nd-highest scorer in WT20Is

Mandhana is the 2nd-highest scorer in WT20Is. She is behind the legendary Bates, who owns 4,584 runs at 29.68. Mandhana has amassed 3,684 runs at 29 from 147 matches (141 innings) as per ESPNcricinfo. She owns a strike rate worth 122.63. In 14 WT20Is against West Indies, Mandhana owns 359 runs at 32.63. She owns four fifties.

Mandhana slams her 10th WT20I fifty at home

The 62-run knock vs West Indies was Mandhana's 10th fifty on home soil. In 45 matches, she has 1,141 runs at home, averaging a 28.52.

WI beat IND by nine wickets in 2nd WT20I

Mandhana's fifty helped India get to 159/9 in 20 overs in the 2nd WT20I in Navi Mumbai. Hayley Matthews played her part and claimed two wickets. In response, the WI skipper smashed a fiery 85* as the visitors won by nine wickets.