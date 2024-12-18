Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketers, including Cummins and Lyon, honored retiring Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin with a signed shirt and high praise for his skills and sportsmanship.

Ashwin, in his retirement announcement, thanked his teammates and the BCCI, hinting at continuing to play at the club level.

Lyon, in particular, expressed deep respect for Ashwin's conduct and skills on and off the field.

Ashwin has retired from international cricket (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Australian cricketers honor Ravichandran Ashwin with signed shirt post-retirement

By Rajdeep Saha 06:00 pm Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Australian cricketers Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins have paid tribute to Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, after his retirement from international cricket. The duo gifted Ashwin a signed Australian shirt in the corridors of The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captured this gesture, just hours after Ashwin's public retirement announcement. Ashwin bowed out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests. Here are the details.

Accolades

Cummins and Lyon laud Ashwin's cricketing prowess

Both Cummins and Lyon hailed Ashwin for his brilliant skills on the field. "Well done mate, thank you, you have been a hell of a cricketer," said Cummins as he presented the shirt to Ashwin. The Australian players acknowledged Ashwin as an amazing competitor, wishing him well for his future endeavors beyond international cricket.

Reflections

Ashwin reflects on his international cricket journey

During his retirement announcement, Ashwin looked back at his international cricket journey. He thanked the BCCI and his teammates, especially Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara for their support throughout his career. Though he retires from international cricket, Ashwin hinted at continuing to play at the club level saying there's still "a bit of punch left" in him as a cricketer.

Lyon on Ashwin

Lyon pays his tribute to legend Ashwin

Star Aussie off-spinner Lyon praised Ashwin and said he has nothing but respect for the Indian legend. "Nothing but respect (for Ashwin). Just the way Ash has conducted himself on and off the field for a number of years now, and his skill set is incredible. We've got different opinions on different things, there's no right or wrong. But to have those conversations with a bowler like Ashwin is amazing," Lyon said while speaking to Fox Cricket.

