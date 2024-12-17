Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohan Jaitley has been re-elected as the President of DDCA for the third time in a row, defeating Kirti Azad, a Trinamool Congress MP and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

In other key positions, Shikha Kumar became the Vice-President, Ashok Sharma the Secretary, and Harish Singla and Amit Grover were elected as Treasurer and Joint Secretary respectively.

Jaitley received 1,577 votes

Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA President for 3rd consecutive term

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:55 am Dec 17, 202410:55 am

What's the story Rohan Jaitley, son of late Union Minister Arun Jaitley, has been re-elected as the president of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA). The 35-year-old won the election by receiving 1,577 votes against former India cricketer Kirti Azad's 777. In total, 2,413 votes were cast in the election with the winning threshold set at 1,207 votes.

Election history

Jaitley's journey to presidency and Azad's allegations

Jaitley first took over as DDCA president in October 2020 when he was elected unopposed. He won his second term by defeating advocate Vikas Singh in the next year's election. His rival this time is Kirti Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and a Trinamool Congress MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency. Azad, during his campaign, alleged DDCA's corruption and claimed only a fraction of ₹140 crore received from BCCI was spent by the association last year.

Additional winners

Other key positions in DDCA election

The vice-president's post was bagged by Shikha Kumar, who got 1,246 votes against Rakesh Kumar Bansal and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal. Ashok Sharma was elected secretary while Harish Singla and Amit Grover were elected treasurer and joint secretary respectively. The director's posts were bagged by Anand Verma, Manjit Singh, Navdeep M, Shyam Sharma, Tushar Saigal, Vikas Katyal and Vikram Kohli.