In the SMAT 2024/25 final, Mumbai clinched a comfortable 5-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh.

Despite a shaky start, Madhya Pradesh managed to put up a fight thanks to Patidar's standout performance.

However, Mumbai's batters, led by Rahane and Suryakumar, smoothly completed the run chase, with Shedge's powerful cameo sealing the win.

Mumbai thrashed Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in the final (Image Source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Mumbai down Madhya Pradesh to win SMAT 2024/25 title: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:18 pm Dec 15, 202408:18 pm

What's the story Mumbai thrashed Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in the final of the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season on Sunday in Bengaluru. Riding on Rajat Patidar's 81* from 40 balls, MP posted a score of 174/8 in 20 overs. In response, Mumbai were helped in their pursuit of 175 with contributions from Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Suryansh Shedge. Here are further details.

MP innings

Patidar helps MP get to 174

Patidar arrived in the middle when his side was reeling at 48/3 after 7.4 overs. Soon MP became 54/4. Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer added 32 runs before another 52-run stand was stitched alongside Rahul Batham. The MP skipper's heroics helped the team add 33 runs in the last two overs. It was clean hitting from Patidar, who was the standout performer this season.

Chase

Mumbai batters complete the run-chase

Mumbai batters completed the run chase without any difficulty. Rahane chipped in with another significant knock at the top. Suryakumar then helped Mumbai take control of the run chase. The side did lose a few wickets in the middle overs, but Shedge's powerful cameo powered them to a comfortable 5-wicket win. For MP, Tripuresh Singh claimed 2/34 from 2.5 overs.

Patidar

SMAT: 5th fifty for Patidar this season

Patidar's unbeaten 81 from 40 balls had six fours and six sixes. He struck at 202.50. In 10 SMAT matches this season (9 innings), Patidar slammed 428 runs at 61.14. This was his 5th fifty of the tournament. In addition to 32 fours, he smashed 27 sixes, striking at a whopping 186.08. Patidar smacked his 17th career SMAT fifty. He owns 1,664 runs.

Rahane

Rahane finishes SMAT 2024/25 campaign as top scorer

Rahane scored 37 runs from 30 balls in the final versus MP. He finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He ended up with 469 runs at an average of 58.62 and strike rate of 164.56 from 8 innings (Matches: 9). His scores this season were 13, 52, 68, 22, 95, 84, 98 and 37. He slammed 46 fours and 19 sixes.

Duo

Skipper Shreyas does decent job; SKY delivers in the final

Mumbai skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a nine-ball 16 in the final. He added 32 runs alongside Rahane. Iyer did well this season, scoring 345 runs from 9 matches at 49.28. He struck at 188.52. On the other hand, Surykumar was the top scorer for Mumbai in the final (48). His knock was laced with four fours and three sixes (SR: 137.14).

Information

Suryansh Shedge steals the show

Suryansh Shedge hammered a terrific 36* from 15 balls. He smashed three fours and three sixes. His SMAT 2024/25 season strike rate was a phenomenal 251.92. He finished with 131 runs at 43.66.

