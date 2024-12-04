Summarize Simplifying... In short Prithvi Shaw, struggling in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with an average of 19.20, has been advised by Pietersen to avoid social media and focus on training.

Shaw's coach, Pingutkar, also expressed concern over his form and off-field distractions.

Adding to his woes, Shaw was dropped from the Ranji Trophy team for being overweight and was overlooked in the IPL 2025 auction despite a base price of ₹75 lakh.

Shaw went unsold in IPL 2025 auction

'Stay away from social media': Pietersen's advice to Prithvi Shaw

By Parth Dhall 10:47 am Dec 04, 202410:47 am

What's the story Kevin Pietersen, the former England batter, has given a piece of advice to Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, who has been in a downward spiral of late. The 25-year-old recently bagged two ducks in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This came after he went unsold in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Shaw was also dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad over fitness issues.

Career advice

Pietersen's guidance for Shaw's comeback

Pietersen has advised Shaw to surround himself with people who support him and guide him through this tough phase. He also asked the young cricketer to stay away from social media and focus on intense training to get back his fitness. "Some of the greatest sports stories are COMEBACK stories," Pietersen wrote on X, stressing on the importance of resilience to overcome career setbacks.

Performance review

Shaw's performance in ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shaw's woes continues in the ongoing 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he was dismissed for a duck in Mumbai's Group E match against Services. It was his second duck of the tournament. He has amassed only 96 runs from five matches at an average of 19.20. His strike rate is under 140. Shaw's highest score this season remains a quickfire 40 off just 29 balls against Nagaland.

Coach's perspective

Shaw's coach expresses concern over his form

Shaw's childhood coach Santosh Pingutkar is also disappointed with the cricketer's current form and off-field distractions. "Other activities, everything but his game witnessed a rise," Pingutkar said. He stressed that despite Shaw's love for the game, he has failed to convert this passion into consistent performance on the field. The coach hoped Shaw would return to form soon.

Controversies

Shaw's recent controversies; IPL 2025 auction snub

Shaw has been at the center of a few controversies lately, including getting dropped from the Ranji Trophy team for being overweight and indisciplined. He was found to have a body fat percentage of 35% in tests, much higher than the permissible limit for players. Although he set a base price of ₹75 lakh for the IPL 2025 auction, no franchises expressed interest in him.