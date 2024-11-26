Summarize Simplifying... In short CSK's strongest lineup for IPL 2025 includes captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, new signee Devon Conway, and the experienced MS Dhoni.

The team also boasts of powerful all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja, and a robust bowling attack featuring R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana.

IPL 2025: Analyzing CSK's strongest playing XI

Nov 26, 2024

What's the story After missing out on the playoffs in 2024, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set for a strong comeback in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time IPL champions retained five key players for ₹55 crore, and further bolstered their squad with several high-quality additions during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The five-time champions entered the bidding event with ₹65 crore. Here we decode their strongest XI.

Top order

Openers: Conway and Gaikwad

CSK bagged New Zealand opener Devon Conway for ₹6.25 crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter boasts an impressive IPL record of 924 runs from just 23 matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named the CSK captain ahead of the IPL 2024 season, will continue to lead in the next edition. He has scored a whopping 2,380 runs in his IPL career of over 66 matches.

Middle order

Middle order: Tripathi and Ravindra

Another New Zealand left-handed batter, Rachin Ravindra, who made his IPL debut for CSK in 2024, was re-signed by the franchise via RTM for ₹4 crore. The southpaw is also known for his spin bowling skills. CSK have also signed Rahul Tripathi for ₹3.40 crore during the mega auction. The Maharashtra right-handed batter is set to replace Ajinkya Rahane in CSK's playing XI after scoring 2,236 runs in his previous stints.

Lower order

Lower order: Dube and Jadeja

Shivam Dube was retained by CSK for ₹12 crore after he impressed with his batting in the recent IPL editions. The 31-year-old all-rounder has scored 1,502 runs and taken five wickets in his IPL career to date. Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also retained for a whopping ₹18 crore. He has an impressive record of 2,959 runs and 160 wickets from his last four IPL teams.

Bowling attack

Wicket-keeper and bowlers

The most capped player in IPL history, MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for ₹4 crore. He will continue to offer his invaluable experience and wicket-keeping skills to the team in the 2025 season. Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was signed for ₹9.75 crore during the mega auction. Meanwhile, Sam Curran, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana will form the pace attack. Curran can also contribute with the bat.

CSK's Strongest XI For IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.