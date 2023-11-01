New Zealand's Will Young races past 1,000 ODI runs: Stats

New Zealand's Will Young races past 1,000 ODI runs: Stats

New Zealand opener Will Young has raced past 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. He reached the milestone with a 33-run knock against South Africa in Match 32 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune on Wednesday. Young entered the game, requiring nine runs to get the milestone. Young was dismissed by Gerald Coetzee in a chase of 358. Here's more.

Fourth-fastest NZ batter to get the feat

Young, who debuted in ODIs in 2021, took 28 innings of as many games to accomplish the 1,000-run mark in ODIs. Among NZ batters, only Devon Conway (22 innings), Glenn Turner (24), Daryl Mitchell (24), and Andrew Jones (25) have reached the milestone faster. Young hit five fours in his 33-run knock from 37 balls.

Second-highest run-scorer for NZ in ODIs this year

The opening batter has been in decent form in 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, Young has raced to 784 runs at 41.26. Young is only behind Mitchell, who has compiled 998 runs at 49.90. Devon Conway holds the third place for NZ with 728 runs in ODIs this year.

Breaking down Young's ODI runs

Young owns 1,024 ODI runs at 40.96. He has amassed two tons and seven fifties. At home, Young has amassed 348 runs at 87.00. In 16 away games (home of opposition), Young has scored 487 runs at 30.43. Across five matches at neutral venues, he has 189 runs at 37.80. In 14 matches on Asian soil, Young owns 574 runs at 41.00.