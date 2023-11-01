Van der Dussen slams his second ton of WC 2023

Van der Dussen slams his second ton of WC 2023

By Parth Dhall 07:23 pm Nov 01, 2023

Rassie van der Dussen slammed his sixth ODI century (Photo credit: X/@SA20_League)

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen smashed his sixth ODI century in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Pune. Van der Dussen recorded his second century of the ongoing tournament, contributing to SA's total of 357/4. The Proteas batter shared a 200-run stand with opener Quinton de Kock, who also smashed a ton. Here are the key stats.

Another scintillating knock from van der Dussen

Van der Dussen arrived in the middle after SA lost skipper Temba Bavuma early on. He then bashed the Kiwi bowlers along with de Kock, who departed after SA crossed 230. Nonetheless, van der Dussen went on to smash 133 off 118 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 5 sixes. It was his second century of World Cup 2023.

Van der Dussen completes 600 ODI World Cup runs

With this knock, van der Dussen has raced past 650 runs in the ODI World Cup. He has amassed 664 runs in 16 World Cup matches at an incredible average of 55.33. Van der Dussen has compiled 353 runs in the ongoing edition at 50.42, slamming three 50-plus scores. He slammed his only other ODI World Cup ton against Sri Lanka.

A look at his ODI numbers

Van der Dussen made his ODI debut in January 2019 and has amassed 2,227 runs in 56 ODIs at an average of 56.00 ever since. Besides 13 fifties, he has smashed six centuries. As per ESPNcricinfo, van der Dussen has a century and a half-century in two ODIs against NZ. He has slammed 433 runs in 10 matches on Asian soil.

Do you know?

Van der Dussen's 133 is now the second-highest individual score for a South African batter against New Zealand in ODI World Cups. Also, this is the third-highest score among all teams against NZ. It's also the third-best score for SA versus NZ in ODIs.