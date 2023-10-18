Mitchell Santner claims 3/39 versus Afghanistan, completes 100 ODI scalps

By Rajdeep Saha 09:44 pm Oct 18, 202309:44 pm

Santner claimed figures worth 3/39 from 7.4 overs

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner was superb for his side against Afghanistan in match number 16 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Chennai. Santner claimed figures worth 3/39 from 7.4 overs to floor the Afghans, who folded for a paltry 139 in a chase of 289. Santner picked up the final two scalps to finish off the proceedings.

Santner trumps Aghanistan with three scalps

Left-arm spinner Santner was the first change for New Zealand. Knowing the conditions perfectly, Santner bowled with purpose. His first victim was the veteran Mohammad Nabi. Santner pushed the ball a bit quicker and it turned away after pitching to knock out Nabi's stumps. He dismissed Naveen-ul-Haq, who tried to reverse paddle and was caught. Fazalhaq Farooqi was his final victim, caught at slip.

100 scalps in ODIs for Santner

Santner raced to 100 ODI wickets with the dismissal of Nabi. He now has 102 wickets at 36.04. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 matches on Asian soil, Santner has claimed 21 scalps at 36.66. Meanwhile, in 16 matches at neutral venues, he has 18 scalps at 30.50. In 15 ODI matches in India, Santner has 20 scalps at 31.45.

4th win on the trot for NZ

NZ are back to the summit of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 table, claiming their fourth win on the bounce. NZ have beaten England, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh before this clash. NZ's next opponent is high-flying India.