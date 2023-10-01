ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Decoding the Afghanistan squad

1/8

Sports 3 min read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Decoding the Afghanistan squad

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:48 pm Oct 01, 202302:48 pm

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be played in India, gets underway on October 5. Though Afghanistan are not among the favorites to taste the glory, they can string some surprises. The Afghan side has taken rapid strides in white-ball cricket in recent years. Moreover, they earned a direct qualification for this year's WC. Let's decode their WC squad.

2/8

Naveen-ul-Haq makes the cut

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who will retire from ODIs after the tournament, comes back into the squad. He last played a List A game in 2021. Gulbadin Naib could not make the cut. Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

3/8

A solid top-order

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Rahmat Shah form their top order. While Ibrahim averages 53.58 in the format, the dashing Gurbaz has five tons in just 26 ODI outings. The two youngsters have taken rapid strides in recent times. Meanwhile, the veteran Shah, Afghanistan's leading run-getter in ODIs, will be required to use his experience and ace the number-three role.

4/8

Shahidi, Zadran to follow

One of Afghanistan's consistent performers in ODIs in recent years, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will hold the number-four slot. He would be required to anchor the innings in the middle overs. Najibullah Zadran, who is known to known for his big-hitting, is next in the line-up. Though his ODI record is impressive, he has missed many matches recently due to injury concerns.

5/8

Three potent all-rounders

The presence of all-rounders Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rashid Khan means Afghanistan will bat deep. Fast-bowling all-rounder Omarzai, who is coming back from an injury, will have a vital role to play at number seven. Meanwhile, Rashid and Nabi can also contribute with quick runs besides tormenting batters with their mysterious deliveries. Rashid's recent form, however, is a cause of concern.

6/8

Here are the bowlers

Mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will form the spin troika with Rashid and Nabi. Notably, he blasted a 37-ball 64 against Pakistan in August this year. Naveen and Fazalhaq Farooqi are the two specialist pacers. While Naveen will play ODIs after a while, Farooqi has struggled with form lately. The 21-year-old Abdul Rahman is the only other specialist pacer in the line-up.

7/8

Here are Afghanistan's top performers

As mentioned, Shah (3,269 ODI runs) is Afghanistan's leading run-getter in ODIs. Ibrahim (911), Najibullah (2,053), Shahidi (1,775), and Gurbaz (958) are the other key batters in the squad. Rashid (172 ODI wickets) and Nabi (154) are Afghanistan's leading wicket-takers in the format. Mujeeb (93) also approaches the 100-wicket mark. Pacers Farooqi (32) and Naveen (14) will also have a crucial role to play.

8/8

Here is Afghanistan's best XI

Here is Afghanistan's best XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.