ICC Cricket World Cup: Presenting the top five Indian bowlers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 25, 2023 | 10:52 pm 2 min read

Zaheer Khan has claimed 44 wickets in World Cup clashes (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

While the batters win you matches, it is the bowlers who win you tournaments. Bowlers who impressed at the ICC Cricket World Cup often go down as household names in cricketing folklore. Indian bowlers have done reasonably well at the marquee event and they will have to step up once again in the upcoming event. Here are the top Indian bowlers in the WC.

The Haryana Hurricane packed a punch with the ball

Former India captain Kapil Dev was a leader of the pace attack during his time. He scalped 28 wickets in 24 games across four World Cups (1979, 1983, 1987, 1992). Kapil owns an average of 31.85 and has claimed a solitary fifer. He claimed 12 wickets in India's 1983 World Cup-winning campaign. Kapil's best figures of 5/43 came against Australia in 1983.

Anil Kumble is India's most successful spinner in World Cups

Anil Kumble was a crucial part of India's bowling attack during his era. The leg spinner bowled with a lot of conviction and scalped 31 wickets in 18 WC matches at 22.83. Kumble featured in four World Cups (1996, 1999, 2003, 2007) and is India's most successful spinner in the marquee event. His 3/48 in the 1999 World Cup quarter-finals knocked Pakistan out.

Mohammad Shami has been brilliant for India in World Cups

Mohammed Shami is India's highest wicket-taker in World Cups among active cricketers. The speedster has amassed 31 scalps in only 11 games across two World Cup events (2015, 2019). Shami boasts the best WC average among Indian bowlers with 30-plus wickets (15.70). The experienced pacer's tally includes three four-fers and a solitary fifer. His best figure of 5/69 came against England in 2019.

Javagal Srinath has delivered for India under pressure

With 44 wickets from 34 matches across four World Cups (1992, 1999, 2003, 2007), Javagal Srinath is one of the most underrated Indian bowlers at the marquee event. Srinath is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in World Cup history along with Zaheer Khan. His best bowling figures of 4/30 came against Sri Lanka as he guided India to victory in the Super Sixes clash in 2003.

Zaheer Khan was India's primary pacer in the last decade

Zaheer is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in World Cup history with 44 scalps from 23 games at an impressive average of 20.22. The southpaw featured in three World Cup events (2003, 2007 2011). His best figures of 4/42 came against NZ in 2003. Zaheer was the joint-highest wicket-taker at the 2011 World Cup along with Shahid Afridi, which helped India lift the trophy.

