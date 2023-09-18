Asian Games: Everything you need to know (Indian contingent, schedule)

Sports

Asian Games: Everything you need to know (Indian contingent, schedule)

Written by Parth Dhall September 18, 2023 | 07:27 pm 4 min read

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is expected to bag a medal

The 19th Asian Games edition will run between September 23 and October 8 in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China. As many as 655 members of the Indian contingent will be part of 41 out of 61 disciplines during the event. Notably, the Indian cricket team (men's and women's) will be making its Asian Games debut. Here is all you need to know.

68 athletes to participate in track and field

A total of 68 athletes will take part in track and field, making it India's largest representation in one sport. Notably, Athletics will be held from September 29 to October 5. Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be their biggest medal contender at the Games. The reigning world champion won the gold medal at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

What about cricket?

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams will make their debut at the Games. The men's competition will take place from September 28 to October 8, while the women will play between September 19 and September 28. All matches will be held in Twenty20 format at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. Captains: Ruturaj Gaikwad (India Men) and Harmanpreet Kaur (India Women).

Other Indian medal hopefuls

Besides Neeraj, India's two-time Olympic shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu are India's medal hopefuls at the upcoming Games. Boxer Shiva Thapa, as well as paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal, will also take center stage. Indian chess prodigy, R Praggnanandhaa, who recently qualified for the Chess World Cup final, will also be in action.

A look at other notable facts

The 19th Asian Games were originally scheduled for 2022 but got postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China. Jakarta held the previous Asian Games edition in 2018 where India had a 570-strong contingent. India won a total of 70 medals (16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze medals). It was the nation's best medal haul at the Asian Games.

Indian football team returns to Asian Games

The Indian football team will participate in the Asian Games after nine years. Sunil Chhetri will lead the team filled with youngsters, and he will be supported by senior defender Sandesh Jhingan. The Sports Ministry initially didn't allow the football team to participate due to their low rankings in Asia. However, after a lot of pleading, they got the green signal.

A look at the schedule and events (1/7)

Archery: October 1-7, 10 events. Artistic Gymnastics: September 24-29, 14 events. Artistic Swimming: October 6-8, 2 events. Athletics: September 29 - October 5, 48 events. Badminton: September 28 - October 7, 7 events. Basketball (5x5): September 26 - October 6, 2 events. Basketball (3x3): September 25 - October 1, 2 events. Baseball: September 26 - October 7, 1 event.

A look at the schedule and events (2/7)

Boxing: September 24 - October 5, 13 events. Breaking: October 6-7, 2 events Beach Volleyball: September 19-28, 2 events. Bridge: September 27 - October 6, 3 events. Cricket: September 19 - October 7, 2 events. Chess: September 24 - October 7, 4 events. Canoe Slalom: October 5-7, 4 events. Canoe Sprint: September 30 - October 3, 12 events.

A look at the schedule and events (3/7)

Cycling BMX Racing: October 1, 2 events. Cycling MTB: September 25, 2 events. Cycling Road: October 3-5, 4 events. Cycling Track: September 26-29, 12 events. Diving: September 30 - October 4, 10 events. Dragon Boat: October 4-6, 6 events. Equestrian: September 26 - October 6, 6 events. Esports September: 24 - October 2, 7 events. Football: September 19-27, 2 events.

A look at the schedule and events (4/7)

Fencing: September 24-29, 12 events. Golf: September 28 - October 1, 4 events. Hockey: September 24 - October 7, 2 events. Handball: September 24 - October 5, 2 events. Judo: September 24-27, 15 events. Ju-Jitsu: October 5-7, 8 events. Kabaddi: October 2-7, 2 events. Karate: October 5-8, 14 events. Kurash: September 30 - October 2, 7 events. Marathon Swimming: October 6-7, 2 events.

A look at the schedule and events (5/7)

Modern Pentathlon: September 20-24, 2 events. Rhythmic Gymnastics: October 6-7, 2 events. Rugby Sevens: September 24-26, 2 events. Rowing: September 20-25, 14 events. Roller skating: September 30 - October 7, 10 events. Sailing: September 21-27, 14 events. Sepaktakraw: September 24 - October 7, 6 events. Shooting: September 24 - October 1, 33 events. Skateboarding: September 24-27, 4 events.

A look at the schedule and events (6/7)

Squash: September 26 - October 5, 5 events. Soft tennis: October 3-7, 5 events. Softball: September 26 - October 2, 1 event. Swimming: September 24-29, 41 events. Sport Climbing: October 3-7, 6 events. Taekwondo: September 24-28, 13 events. Tennis: September 24-30, 5 events. Table Tennis: September 22 - October 2, 7 events. Trampoline Gymnastics: October 2-3, 2 events.

A look at the schedule and events (7/7)

Triathlon: September 29 - October 2, 3 events. Volleyball: September 19 - October 7, 2 events. Water Polo: September 25 - October 7, 2 events. Weightlifting September 30 - October 7, 14 events. Wrestling October 4 - 7, 18 events. Weiqi (Go) September 24 - October 3, 3 events. Wushu: September 24-28, 15 events. Xiangqi: September 28 - October 7, 3 events.

Share this timeline