Intercontinental Cup, India keep a third successive clean sheet: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 16, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

India have kept six successive clean sheets in all competitions (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

The Indian football team played out a 0-0 draw in the Intercontinental Cup 2023. Both teams have already booked a ticket for the final and this was more of a dress rehearsal. India have kept three successive clean sheets and most importantly topped the four-team standings. It was a decent game between India and Lebanon with not much urgency. Here's more.

India top the four-team table

India finished with seven points from three games (W2 D1). India managed to finish with three goals and concede zero. Lebanon finished second with five points, winning one and drawing two games with a goal difference of +2. Vanuatu finished third with one win and two defeats and were placed above Mongolia, who ended their campaign with one point.

India's run in the tournament

India overcame Mongolia 2-0 with Sahal Samad scoring the opener in the second minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte scored India's second after Sandesh Jhingan's header was cleared off the line. In the second match, India blanked Vanuatu 1-0. India had to wait for a long time against a determined Vanuatu before Sunil Chhetri handed India the winner. And now, India played out a goalless draw.

Six successive clean sheets and a 15-game unbeaten run

India have kept six successive clean sheets in all competitions. Before the Intercontinental Cup, India kept clean sheets against Kyrgyzstan (friendly), Myanmar (friendly), and Hong Kong (AFC Asian Cup qualification 3rd round). Meanwhile, India are now unbeaten in 15 matches, facing their last defeat against Qatar on June 3, 2021, in the World Cup Qualifiers second round.

