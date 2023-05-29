Sports

Decoding the Premier League 2022-23 season in stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2023, 02:42 am 4 min read

City were the only side with 90-plus goals this season

The Premier League 2022-23 season came to an end on Sunday. Manchester City, who won the title, ended the season with a defeat against Brentford. Manchester United confirmed third place as second-placed Arsenal blanked Wolves 5-0. Liverpool, who had to settle for the Europa League, claimed a 4-4 draw against bottom-placed Southampton. Leeds United and Leicester City were relegated. Here we present the stats.

The top seven teams to play in Europe next season

Champions Man City ended the season with 89 points from 38 games. Arsenal, who led the Premier League season for the majority part, claimed 84 points. Manchester United finished with 75 points, four above fourth-placed Newcastle United. Liverpool managed 67 points. Brighton, who secured their maiden European berth for next season, claimed 62 points. Aston Villa also secured Europe, finishing with 61 points.

A look at the relegated teams

Southampton finished bottom of the pile finished with 25 points from 38 games. Leeds finished 19th with 31 points, suffering their 21st defeat of the season on Sunday. Meanwhile, despite a 2-1 win over West Ham, Leicester bit the dust (34 points).

Highest and lowest team goals

City were the only side with 90-plus goals this season (94). Arsenal scored 88 goals and were the second-best side. Liverpool (75), Brighton (72), and Spurs (70) completed the top five in terms of goals scored. Meanwhile, Wolves managed the fewest goals (31). Everton (35), Southampton (36), Bournemouth (37), Nottingham Forest (38), and Chelsea (38) scored less than 40 this season.

Leeds United ship in most goals this season

Leeds United conceded the most goals this season (78). Southampton (73), and Bournemouth (71) followed suit. Meanwhile, City and Newcastle conceded the fewest goals (33 each).

Here are the key team stats

Most wins: Manchester City (28) Most defeats: Southampton (25) Most clean sheets: Manchester United (17) Most shots: Brighton (613) Most number of shots hitting the woodwork: Newcastle United (26) Most goals from inside the box: Manchester City (82) Most goals from outside the box: Newcastle United (14) Most number of tackles: Leeds United (841) Most saves: Brentford (154) Most passes: Manchester City (25,071)

Here are the key individual stats

Most goals: Erling Haaland (36, Man City) Most assists: Kevin De Bruyne (16, Man City) Most goal involvements: Erling Haaland (44, Man City) Most clean sheets: David de Gea (17, Man United) Most number of passes: Lewis Dunk (3,208, Brighton) Most shots: Harry Kane (130, Spurs) Most through balls: Bruno Fernandes (35, Man United)) Most number of saves: David Raya (154, Brentford)

Unique records for Kane, Fernandes, and Mitrovic

As per Opta, Kane scored 16 goals away from home in the Premier League this season, equaling Kevin Phillips's record (1999-2000). Fernandes created 119 chances this season. It is the highest on record (since 2003-04) by a United player in a single campaign. Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic failed to score four penalties this season (eight taken), the most by a player in a single campaign.

Haaland smashes these records

Haaland finished with 36 goals, the most by a player in a Premier League season ever. He also managed eight assists and with 44 goal contributions in a season, he equaled the record of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. He slammed three hat-tricks (highest) and became the first player under Pep Guardiola to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

Unwanted records for these teams

As per Opta, Leeds suffered their seventh relegation from the top-flight, and a first since 2003-04. Leicester City got relegated from the top-flight for the 12th time. It's the joint-most of any side along with Birmingham City. Chelsea finished the season with their lowest points tally (44) since 1987-88 when they were relegated (42) Chelsea recorded their lowest league finish (12th) since 1993-94 (14th).

Man United register these records

Man United conceded 10 goals at home in the Premier League this season which was four fewer than any other side. United picked up 48 points at home this season. It's the second-best tally after Manchester City (52). United also claimed six wins against the three promoted sides this season, equaling their record set in 2011-12.

Unique team records on offer

Newcastle claimed a Champions League berth for the first time in 20 years. Villa qualified for Europe for the first time in 13 years. Brighton secured a European ticket for the first time. As per Squawka, Spurs failed to qualify for European football for the first time since 2009. Jurgen Klopp registered his lowest points tally in a full Premier League season.

Records for Arsenal and Man City

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal matched their all-time club record for most league wins in a 38-game season (26). Arsenal (88) registered their highest-ever goals in a Premier League season, breaking the record of 87 from the 2004-05 campaign. For the second successive season and for the fifth time under Guardiola, City managed 90-plus goals in a Premier League campaign.

Liverpool claim the biggest home and away wins

Biggest home win: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth, Biggest away win: Leeds United 1-6 Liverpool. Highest scoring games: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth, Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United. Longest winning run: 12 matches Manchester City.

