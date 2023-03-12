Sports

Harry Kane equals Aguero's Premier League record, only behind Shearer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 12, 2023, 11:57 am 2 min read

Harry Kane has now scored 20+ goals in six different PL seasons (Source: Twitter/SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has continued his brilliance in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Kane scored twice in his side's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, bringing up yet another 20-plus goals season. Kane, who recently surpassed 200 Premier League goals, has equaled Sergio Aguero in terms of scoring 20-plus goals in six different seasons. He is now only behind Alan Shearer (7).

Kane opened the scoring for Spurs in the 19th minute, slamming Pedro Porro's cross home.

He then converted a penalty in the 35th minute, after Joe Worrall brought down Richarlison in the box.

Son Heung-min scored the other goal, whereas Joe Worrall bagged the consolation for the visitors.

Spurs are now six points clear of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in fourth

In 27 Premier League games this season, Kane has 20 goals. He has now scored 20-plus goals in 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, and 2022-23. Meanwhile, Aguero smashed 20-plus goals for Manchester City across six different seasons. Shearer managed it in seven seasons, thrice with Blackburn and four times with Newcastle. On two occasions (1993-94 and 1994-95), Shearer had played in a 42-match season.

Kane has featured in 309 PL matches and has netted 203 goals till now, providing 45 assists. He won the Golden Boot thrice in 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2020-21. Aguero played 275 matches recording 184 goals and 47 assists. He won the Golden Boot once. Lastly, Shearer is the PL's top-scorer with 260 goals from 440 appearances. He had also won three Golden Boots.

Kane has become the second player after Erling Haaland (28) to score 20-plus league goals this season. He also has 2 assists under his belt. The 29-year-old has scored one apiece in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, making it 22 goals across competitions. Recently, Kane also overtook Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer.

As per Opta, Kane has scored eight headed goals in the Premier League this season - only Duncan Ferguson has ever scored more in a single campaign (9 in 1997-98).