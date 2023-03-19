Sports

Erling Haaland smashes his 6th hat-trick for Manchester City: Stats

Erling Haaland smashes his 6th hat-trick for Manchester City: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 19, 2023, 02:14 am 2 min read

Haaland has 42 goals for City in 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

Erling Haaland smashed his sixth hat-trick in all competitions for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side tamed Burnely 6-0 in the FA Cup 2022-23 quarter-finals. Haaland followed his five-goal record against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg by claiming another three to take his tally for the season to 42. Here are the records scripted by Haaland.

Haaland equals this tally of Ronaldo

As per Squawka, Haaland has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 42 goals in all competitions in a single-season Premier League era. Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah lead the show with 44 goals in 2002-03 and 2017-18 respectively. Ronaldo managed 42 goals in 2007-08), and Haaland surpassed Andy Cole and Harry Kane (41 goals in 1993-94 and 2017-18).

Haaland clocks these numbers

As per Squawka, Haaland clocked 19 touches, won 6 duels, and had 5 shots versus Burnley. As per Opta, Haaland has scored more hat-tricks in all competitions this season (6) than every other Premier League player combined (5). Haaland has scored six hat-tricks this season at the Etihad Stadium which is more games than he has failed to score here (5).

Man City humble Championship leaders Burnley

Haaland scored two in quick succession for Man City in the 32nd and 35th minutes. Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden provided the assists. Haaland showed his poacher's instinct for the 3rd as Foden's shot bounced back off the post and the former made no mistake. Alvarez then turned scorer in the 62nd and 73rd minutes respectively. Cole Palmer added one in between Alvarez's goals.

Haaland has 42 goals for City in 2022-23

In 26 Premier League games, Haaland has scored 28 goals (highest). In the FA Cup, he now has 3 goals this season. Haaland leads the scoring in the UEFA Champions League this season with 10 goals. He managed one goal in the League Cup.