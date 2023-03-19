Sports

Indian Super League 2022-23: Presenting the major tournament stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Mar 19, 2023, 12:21 am 4 min read

ATK Mohun Bagan won the Indian Super League 2022-23 title by beating Bengaluru FC in the final (Source: Twitter/@atkmohunbaganfc)

ATK Mohun Bagan won the Indian Super League 2022-23 title by beating Bengaluru FC in the final on Saturday. ATKMB sealed their maiden honor via a penalty shootout, having reached the final in 2020-21 and semis in 2021-22. The match was tied 2-2 at the end of extra time. Ultimately Vishal Kaith helped ATKMB win on penalties. Here we present the key tournament stats.

Mumbai City FC win the ISL League Shield

﻿Mumbai City won their second ISL League Shield following a 5-3 win over FC Goa, with two matches to spare. In their quest for the Shield, the Islanders were 18 games unbeaten until they lost in their last two matches against Bengaluru FC and East Bengal. They finished with 46 points, mustering 14 wins and four draws. The Islanders only suffered two defeats.

How did the league stage pan out?

MCFC finished atop with 46 points from 20 matches. Hyderabad FC finished in second place (42 points). ATK Mohun Bagan took the third spot with a late surge (34 points). Bengaluru FC's incredible turnaround saw them go from 10 points after 12 games to fourth place in the table. Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC finished 5th and 6th to qualify for the playoffs.

Key stats from the league stage

Mumbai City FC were sensational as they scored 54 goals in the league stage, 18 more than second-highest Hyderabad (36). The Nizams had the best defense this season as they conceded only 16 goals. ATKMB were also solid defensively as they shipped in 17 goals. The Islanders registered a fantastic 11-match winning streak this season, and Bengaluru answered it with a 10-match winning streak.

How did the playoffs pan out?

Bengaluru FC squared off against Kerala Blasters in a single-legged playoff and the match was very intense as it rolled over to extra time. A controversial Sunil Chhetri freekick saw the Blues win the tie 1-0. Whereas, ATKMB blanked Odisha FC 2-0, courtesy of goals from Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos. ATKMB have never lost to Odisha in their 7 ISL meetings (W4, D3).

Here's how the semi-finals panned out

Both Bengaluru and ATKMB defeated the Blasters and Odisha respectively in the playoffs, making it to the semi-finals. BFC continued their dream run as they sneaked a 1-0 win over MCFC in the first leg. The Islanders came back to win 2-1 in the second leg but lost out on penalties. ATKMB played out two draws against Hyderabad FC only to win on penalties.

Diego Mauricio bags the Golden Boot

In what was a very average season for Odisha FC, their talismanic striker Diego Mauricio netted 12 goals in 21 appearances to bag the ISL Golden Boot. His compatriot Cleiton Silva scored 12 goals as well but played more minutes. Dimitri Petratos of ATKMB also finished with 12 goals. He scored a brace for the Mariners in the final.

Vishal Kaith takes home the Golden Glove award

Vishal Kaith was sensational between the sticks for the Mariners. He registered 12 clean sheets this season and claimed the Gloden Gloves for his exceptional performances. Besides, he only conceded 19 goals. He also finished with the second-highest saves (67) for the season, behind BFC's Gurpreet Sandhu (71) Kaith also became the first ISL goalkeeper to register 12 clean sheets in a single season.

Overall ISL 2022-23 records (teams)

MCFC scored the highest number of goals in ISL 2022-23 (56). No other sides managed to touch the 40-goal mark. Hyderabad FC and ATKMB kept 12 clean sheets each (joint-highest). MCFC created the most chances in ISL 2022-23 (263). Chennaiyinn FC played out the most draws (6). NorthEast United FC suffered the most losses (17). MCFC had the most wins (18).

Key individual records

Noah Wail Sadaoui of FC Goa recorded the highest number of assists (9). Ashish Rai of ATKMB clocked the highest number of interceptions (54). Ahmed Jahouh of MCFC managed the highest number of successful tackles (49). MCFC's Greg Stewart had the most shots on target (36). Goa defender Anwar Ali had the most successful passes (1,080).

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Siva Sakthi Narayanan win these awards

Mumbai City FC's Lallianzuala Chhangte (10 goals and 6 assists) won the Hero of the League award for his consistent performances. Siva Sakthi Narayanan (Bengaluru FC) won the Emerging Player of the League award.